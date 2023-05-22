Home » CHARLES RIVER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
News

CHARLES RIVER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

by admin
CHARLES RIVER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
(“Charles River” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CRL) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired
Charles River securities between May 5, 2020 and February 21, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 18, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead
plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

See also  The mother manager foils a scam against Fedez

You may also like

On the sidelines of the establishment of the...

Salvatore Mancuso must provide additional information to enter...

Dispute about the virtual general meeting

Kyu-Hong Cho, who visited the nursing site, “We...

Caldas authorities rule out that the steam and...

Historic victory for Sinn Fein

Tomáš Zálešák: Don’t lose peace | Opinions |...

Seven people captured for illegal mining

Many people willing to donate their bodies

Pupils can already claim 350 euro allowances for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy