CHARLES RIVER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

(“Charles River” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CRL) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired

Charles River securities between May 5, 2020 and February 21, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 18, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead

plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.