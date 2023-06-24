CHASE ENDS WITH AN ABANDONED TRUCK WITH COMMUNICATION ELEMENTS « cde News

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (special envoy) Personnel from regional 10 of the Senate of Bella Vista, with the support of the institution’s FFEE, intervened this Thursday in the jurisdiction of the district of Sergeant José Félix López (former Puentesiño – Concepción). He instead seized a Toyota Hilux with communication elements and other evidence. During the tactical follow-up, two people left the vehicle – carrying long and short weapons – and managed to escape in a wooded area in the vicinity.

The report of regional 10 of the Senad, based in Bella Vista, indicates that the procedure was carried out this Thursday around 1:10 p.m. during a preventive tour of the jurisdiction of the district of Sergeant José Félix López, Concepción, at which time They sighted a red Toyota Hilux pickup truck with a Mercosur – Brazil QAA3G07 license plate.

Noticing the approach of the anti-drug police, the occupants of the truck accelerated their march, beginning a chase that culminated when two unknown persons – presumably the driver and his passenger – one of them presumably armed with a rifle and the other with a pistol, left the vehicle. filmed and entered an area of ​​thick vegetation and woods, managing to evade the anti-drug agents.

During the vehicle check, a walkie radio, antennas and some documents were found and seized.

The fiscal agent Carlomagno Alvarenga of the Judicial District of Concepción intervened in this procedure, who determined that the Toyota be deposited at the base of regional 10 of the Senad in Bella Vista and the other evidence seized was sent to the headquarters of the Public Ministry in Conception.

