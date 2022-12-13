Firefighters called to inspect San Gregorio yesterday morning for a large chasm in the square. The landslide has been active since the end of the summer and has already “eaten up” a couple of parking spaces; the affected part of the square has been cordoned off for some time. Yesterday morning, however, the residents found the chasm full of water and, worried, asked for the intervention of the firefighters.

Chasm in the square of San Gregorio in the Alps. Mayor Vieceli: “We will solve it” news/voragine_piazza_san_gregorio_canoni_idrici-12407952/&el=player_ex_12407963″>

The inspection by the firefighters could only highlight the urgency of fixing an instability which, underlines the mayor Nicola Vieceli, has been followed from the beginning by the Municipality but on which a rebound of responsibilities has taken place.

The abyss is caused by the collapse of the underground pipeline in which the Rio San Giovanni was ducted in the 1960s. The water, finding no outlet, eroded the material with which the level of the square had been raised.

«We searched the archives», says mayor Vieceli, «to reconstruct the story of that work, which we believe was done by the then state civil engineering with money from the Ministry of Forestry. The documentation dates back to August 1962, then clearly things changed. As soon as the first subsidence began, we involved the current regional civil engineering department, who told us that they are not responsible for that tributary but that of the Forest Services. We contacted them to understand it is a tributary that does not fall under their jurisdiction, we found collaboration to carry out inspections and identify the intervention to be carried out. We were hoping for a highly urgent job to be followed up with a more in-depth intervention but the Forestry Services told us that neither are they responsible, because it is an urbanization intervention. So I contacted the regional councilor Bottacin, who says that according to article 85 of the regional law 11 of 2001 the competence lies with the Province. We have tried to understand, but in fact the powers still do not belong to Palazzo Piloni. And at this point as a Municipality we have decided to make a radical choice, in agreement with the Province: to use our quotas of the water fees for the years from 2018 to 2022 to go and fix that area”.

“At the end of November, with the change in the budget, we put together 113,000 euros for this intervention,” says Vieceli. «That money would have been used to do something else, but we can no longer delay. We are now ready to intervene to replace the section of pipeline, after overcoming major difficulties also in understanding the costs of the necessary materials».

Meanwhile, the part of the square concerned remains cordoned off, there would be no risk for the house opposite, built on the solid side. “But we are trying to bring home the result”, says Vieceli, “with this situation we can no longer extend”.