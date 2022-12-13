Home News Chasm in the square of San Gregorio in the Alps. Mayor Vieceli: “We will solve it”
Chasm in the square of San Gregorio in the Alps. Mayor Vieceli: “We will solve it”

Chasm in the square of San Gregorio in the Alps. Mayor Vieceli: “We will solve it”

Feltre firefighters on site in the square of San Gregorio nelle Alpi, Sunday morning, after residents found the chasm full of water that had opened weeks ago due to the collapse of an underground pipeline into which it was ducted in the 1960s San Giovanni River. On the instability, disputes the mayor Nicola Vieceli, a rebound of powers has taken place. And in the end the Municipality of San Gregorio decided to act directly, using in agreement with the Province of Belluno the share of the water fees destined for the town

