ChatGPT creator calls on US Congress to regulate AI development





The CEO and co-founder of Open AI, developer of the ChatGPT text generation program, Sam Altman, on Tuesday called on the United States Congress to regulate the development and uses of artificial intelligence (AI).

In an appearance before a Senate subcommittee, Altman listed the beneficial applications of technology, from medicine to combating the climate crisis, and was confident that AI could be used for the benefit of humanity.

But he qualified that the intervention of the world‘s governments is necessary to ensure that these tools are developed in a way that protects and respects the rights and freedoms of citizens.

“We believe that the benefits of the tools we have developed so far far outweigh the risks,” the businessman defended during the hearing.

Altman’s testimony comes amid concern on the part of US authorities that the rapid advancement of AI technologies could have unintended effects on society.

Lawmakers cited risks such as job losses or the use of content creation tools to generate false information by foreign actors.

To illustrate his concerns, Senator Richard Blumenthal, chairman of the Privacy, Technology, and the Law subcommittee and audience advocate, broadcast an AI-powered recording that had been written by ChatGPT, mimicking the style and focus of the chat. congressman.

“Quoting ChatGPT, this is not necessarily the future we want,” Blumenthal joked at the start of the event.

Altman conceded that AI is likely to affect the job market, but was optimistic that in the long run, the technology will create more new jobs than it destroys.

“We are tremendously creative,” confided the businessman.

Another guest at the event, IBM’s Director of Privacy and Trust, Christina Montgomery, cited her own position as an example of work that didn’t exist before the development of AI.

Altman was also open to Blumenthal’s suggestion that the government develop independent laboratories to test the reliability of the artificial intelligence models, and that they would give them a similar grade to the nutritional rating of food.

The head of OpenAI admitted that his products are still buggy, but over time they will become more and more reliable.

Another of the senators who promoted the audience, Republican Josh Hawley, assured that artificial intelligence is “one of the most significant innovations in history”, but that it is still not clear if it will be more similar to the invention of the printing press or to the of the atomic bomb.

The congressmen argued that while it is true that public regulation is needed, AI companies like OpenAI do not have to wait for Congress to put in place mechanisms to control the development of the technology to mitigate the damage.

Earlier this month, the US government announced that it will invest $140 million to establish seven new artificial intelligence research institutes that will drive responsible innovation and ensure that advances in technology serve the common good.

The centers will join the 18 AI research institutes already operating in the country

In addition, the White House announced that major AI companies have agreed to undergo a public evaluation of their systems during the DEF CON 31 hacker event, to be held in Las Vegas in early August.

During the convention, thousands of participants will analyze whether these systems are aligned with the AI ​​Bill of Rights proposed by the US Government, which includes principles such as the privacy of user data or protection against discriminatory algorithms. EFE