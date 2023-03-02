Apple has been emphasizing the importance of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) for years. The company equips its in-house devices with a range of functions based on these technologies. Other tech companies are also convinced that AI applications are the future. Microsoft, for example, is integrating ChatGPT into Bing and Edge for iPhone and iPad (see ), other companies such as Google are likely to follow suit very soon. BlueMail’s developers have now also equipped their app with the chatbot to help users compose messages.

BlueMail is said to generate text suggestions using ChatGPT

Among other things, the new version of the mail app is intended to evaluate calendar entries and content from older e-mails and then generate suggestions for new messages from them at the user’s request. This feature apparently aroused the interest of Apple’s review team – and in a negative way: The app’s update was a report by the According to the Wall Street Journal, it was rejected and not allowed in the iOS App Store. The Californian company justified this decision with fears that the AI ​​function of the new version of BlueMail (App Store) could create “inappropriate content”. That’s what Ben Volach, co-founder of developer company Blix, told the New York newspaper.

Apple classifies email app as harmful to young people

Apple criticized the lack of content filters in a message to Blix, which is available to the Wall Street Journal. The Californian company therefore requested that the developers change the age limit, which should be raised from the current level of “4+” to “17+”. The review team therefore classified the app update as adult. Volach considers this approach to be “unfair” because Apple has already approved other apps with AI functions or ChatGPT for the App Store without such restrictions. The Californian company told the newspaper that developers could challenge the review team’s decisions at any time, and that Blix’s complaint would be investigated.