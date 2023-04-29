Home » ChatGPT, Midjourney and Other AI Tools Will Enter EU Legislation By CoinTelegraph
News

ChatGPT, Midjourney and Other AI Tools Will Enter EU Legislation By CoinTelegraph

by admin
ChatGPT, Midjourney and Other AI Tools Will Enter EU Legislation By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. ChatGPT, Midjourney and other AI tools will enter EU legislation

Following a sharp increase in the use of this technology in content creation, controversies related to artificial intelligence (AI) and its use of copyrighted material have arisen in various scenarios.

European Union lawmakers reacted to the growing use of AI with the April 27 vote, which moved forward a draft of a new bill aimed at monitor the technology and the companies that develop it.

Details of the bill will be finalized in the next round of deliberations between legislatures and member states. However, as it stands now, AI tools will soon be ranked according to their level of risk. Risk levels range from minimal and limited to unacceptable.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  Lehey Shanghai receives 1.6542 million tourists on the first day of Chinese New Year holiday_City Life_Xinmin.com

You may also like

He beat his pregnant partner, arrested by the...

Fresh fish comes from the sea or from...

Karol G’s surprise visit in the Medellín neighborhood

Party for the 105th anniversary of the ‘royal’...

Students from the Isla de Meanguera, in the...

Petro recharged

Excavations at the ‘forgotten’ castle of Matilde di...

Security companies refuse to give vigilantes a holiday...

Aliens have visited Colombia? Is there proof?

5 architectures of the twentieth century – the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy