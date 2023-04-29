ChatGPT, Midjourney and Other AI Tools Will Enter EU Legislation By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. ChatGPT, Midjourney and other AI tools will enter EU legislation



Following a sharp increase in the use of this technology in content creation, controversies related to artificial intelligence (AI) and its use of copyrighted material have arisen in various scenarios.

European Union lawmakers reacted to the growing use of AI with the April 27 vote, which moved forward a draft of a new bill aimed at monitor the technology and the companies that develop it.

Details of the bill will be finalized in the next round of deliberations between legislatures and member states. However, as it stands now, AI tools will soon be ranked according to their level of risk. Risk levels range from minimal and limited to unacceptable.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph