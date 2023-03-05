After Day Vásquez, the ex-wife of Nicolás Petro Burgos, the son of the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, accused him of receiving money from businessmen to apparently contribute to his father’s presidential campaign, a series of chats were published that They would prove that the young man met with high-ranking politicians looking for a series of particular benefits, especially contracts.

In WhatsApp chats, known by Semana magazine, conversations between the eldest son of the Colombian head of state and his now ex-wife are read, in which they talk about meetings that the young man was holding with senior Colombian government officials to allegedly seek particular benefits or jobs (“quotas” as they are referred to in the chats) in different national entities.

Among the politicians who stand out the most in the talks and with whom Nicolás Petro would have met are: the Minister of the Interior and also spokesman for the national government, Alfonso Prada. This can be read in one of the chats known by the Bogota publication, dated November 22, 2022.

Day Vásquez: When do you travel?

Nicolás Petro: Monday.

Day Vásquez: What time?

Nicolás Petro: I am waiting for two meetings to be confirmed.

Nicolás Petro: Prada and the Minister of Sport and DPS (Department of Social Prosperity).

According to the information obtained by Semana, said meeting would have taken place just a few days later, on November 27, the date on which the politicians and the son of the Colombian president would have confirmed the so-called “quotas”.

The eldest son of the president of Colombia, apparently, according to the same outlet, came to have meetings in many national entities and, although he did it alone most of the time, on other occasions he would also have presented himself as a representative and alliance of politicians questioned such as former senator Musa Besaile, convicted of corruption and ‘parapolitics’.

The ex-wife of Nicolás Petro would have confirmed this in an interview with the Bogotá publication, in which in fact she denied that the controversial photo with Musa Abraham Besaile Flórez, the son of the condemned ex-congressman, had been the result of a meeting between two friends for years .

“Yeah. In fact, they gave him the Seine of Córdoba, and they put someone very close to Musa as director. That is why he is close to Musa and all this issue in Córdoba. Look, they were at Musa’s farm and they were there more than once. Now that Nicolás should not say that they were getting to know each other, that he has been a friend of his son for many years, because that is false, totally false. I know all of Nicolás’s friends. That is false,” Vásquez told Semana.

In the conversations known by the same medium, it is also evident that among the politicians close to Nicolás Petro is Máximo Noriega, a lawyer and accountant who promoted the candidacy of President Gustavo Petro in the department of Atlántico and who is currently emerging as one of the candidates to said Government, precisely because of the Historical Pact.

In the chats obtained by Semana, it is read how Petro Burgos’s ex-wife even warned him that his closeness to the former Barranquilla councilor could cause him problems.

Day Vásquez: Stop talking so much with Máximo.

Day Vásquez: You’re going to get in trouble.

Nicholas Petro: ????

Day Vásquez: He is asking for positions and $.

Day Vásquez: Pedro just told me.

Day Vásquez: They have recordings.

Nicolas Petro: Mmmmm.

Day Vásquez: Stop balls.

Nicolás Petro: And who are you asking for jobs and money?

Day Vasquez: I don’t know.

Day Vásquez: That you take care of Máximo.

Nicholas Petro: Good.

Day Vásquez: Máximo is using you.

But the Minister of the Interior and Máximo Noriega would not be the only top politicians with whom Nicolás Petro would have met. According to the chats published by Semana, the son of the president of Colombia would also have held meetings with the administrative director of the Presidency (Dapre), Mauricio Lizcano; the now former Minister of Education, Alejandro Gaviria; former senator Gustavo Bolívar (with whom they apparently had big differences); the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, among others.

Although neither the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, nor his son Nicolás Petro have commented on the chats, it should be remembered that, on the afternoon of March 3, the Colombian head of state asked the “National Attorney General to advance all the necessary investigations and determine possible responsibilities” regarding the facts for which they point to their eldest son. with Infobae

