Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Arrested – Naibaat

Lahore: Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was arrested. PTI President Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has been arrested.

Shameful how the regime doesn’t stop their fascism. The inflation has skyrocketed to 38%, and their response is arresting former CM Punjab Parvez Elahi. Absolutely ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/epfQxGm47e — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 1, 2023

He has been arrested by the anti-corruption police. The anti-corruption court dismissed Parvez Elahi’s interim bail for non-appearance. Chaudhary Pervez Elahi did not appear in the anti-corruption court. .

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s spokesman confirmed the arrest of the former Punjab Chief Minister. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was going in his car when the police stopped the car and arrested him.