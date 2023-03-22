The second stage of the Tour of Catalonia was held, where one of the protagonists was the Colombian cyclist Esteban Chaves, who was close to being the winner but was finally surpassed by Giulio Ciccone. After the competition, this is what the coffee grower said: “It was a stage with a lot of wear and tear. The Jumbo-Visma was going very fast, we were lucky to have a rider in the breakaway. In the end you see the way Primoz Roglic or Remco Evenepoel sprint, you have to try from afar”.

On having lost a few meters from the end of the stage, he added: “I had to try and unfortunately, or fortunately, we stayed on the shore. It was very little, but the important thing is to stay with the idea that we have good legs, good feelings, that we started the race on the right foot. There is still the whole week left and there are very hard stages to come, so the important thing is to recover in a very good way”.

In the general classification, Primoz Roglic is the leader, followed by Remco Evenepoel and Giulio Ciccone. For his part, Esteban Chaves is eighth at 31 seconds.