Chavismo continues bombing opposition primaries – EntornoInteligente

They assure that the resignation of the member of the Regional Primary Board in Yaracuy is false. The citizen was replaced on May 31 by decision of the respective Regional Board

The platform Unitary He denounced this Sunday that there is a “perverse plan” underway to recruit members of regional boards and coerce them to resign.

From the Platform they issued a statement stating that the person responsible for this plan would be the Maduro government.

Apparently, this target is targeting sitting members to resign from their positions. They claim that they want to misinform citizens with these resignations.

“In recent days, a member of a Regional Board resigned for health reasons and now they are trying to do so with the alleged resignation of a member of the Regional Board of the Yaracuy state,” the text says.

Member who has already been replaced

“Just like in the past, when they tried the scorpion operation with the deputies members of the legitimate AN 2015 and failed, this time, too, they will fail,” they allege.

They affirm that the more than 240 members of the regional boards are “honest citizens, committed to the fight for democratic change in 2024.”

“To this end, they are providing their support for the Primary Election to take place on October 22,” the group said.

They assure that the resignation of the member in Yaracuy is false. The citizen was replaced on May 31 by decision of the respective Regional Board.

This replacement was due to “repeated failure to fulfill his duties as demonstrated in the minutes of the meeting.”

«The Primary is a right of the Venezuelan people that from the Unitary Platform. Together with the candidates and under the leadership of the CNPrimary and the Regional Boards we are moving forward. And we will confront with the truth all the desperate maneuvers of the regime to try to prevent it,” they expressed.

They called on citizens to remain active in the “defense of the Primary and inform us through official channels of the development of the process, in order to defeat the lie.”

