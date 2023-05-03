Home » Chavismo forgave the oil debts to its allied countries
View of the sculpture of the Monument to Peace in front of the headquarters of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) in Caracas, on December 2, 2022. Photo: Miguel ZAMBRANO / AFP

Chavismo forgave the oil debts to its allied countries, published ABC. The regimes of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro, he pointed out, prefer that the payment of these pending invoices is with institutional support and with votes that favor you in international organizations.

“For 24 years, the late former president Hugo Chávez and his heir Nicolás Maduro have been giving away Petroleum hand over fist during the times of fat cows and, also, of lean ones”, said the journalist Ludmila Vinogradoffcorrespondent in Venezuela, in the article published by the Spanish media.

Mercedes de Freitas, director of the NGO Transparencia Venezuela, estimates that Chavismo has dissipated at least 70,000 million dollars in only one part encrypted in 146 open corruption cases in 26 countries, where the gifts of Chavismo from Venezuelan crude oil are investigated.

“It is the courts of other countries that provide us with information about the corruption of the regime, But we don’t have a precise figure.said the historian at the International Meeting on Corruption and Human Rights in Venezuela, in Madrid.

benefited countries

According to the newspaper, the countries that received the Bolivarian “grace” They are Cuba (22.7 billion dollars), the Dominican Republic (2.19 billion dollars), Belize (250 million dollars), Haiti (395 million dollars) and Antigua and Barbuda (50 million dollars).

In addition to Nicaragua (4.880 million dollars), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (70 million dollars), Ecuador (5.580 million dollars), Bolivia (2.900 million dollars), Brazil (5.250 million dollars) and Argentina (8.560 million dollars). of dollars).

See also  When Li Xiangyu investigated the power operation guarantee and parking management in tourist attractions during the Spring Festival, he emphasized to ensure that the city runs in an orderly manner and the Spring Festival is safe and peaceful.

José Toro Hardy, former president of Petróleos de Venezuela, told the ABC that the Bolivarian government he never bothered to present the treaties of Petrocaribe and the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty before the National Assembly for discussion.

“The damage was already done to buy the wills of the beneficiary countries in exchange for them voting in their favor in international organizations,” said the analyst.

