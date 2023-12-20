Home » Chavismo releases political prisoners in La Yaguara this #20Dec
In a surprising move, the Chavista regime has granted freedom to six political prisoners who were being held in the La Yaguara prison. Emilio Negrín, Reynaldo Cortéz, Alonso Meléndez, Alcides Bracho, Néstor Astudillo, and Gabriel Blanco were released on Wednesday, December 20, after being deprived of liberty for more than a year and seven months.

The reasons for their release are currently unknown, but it comes at a time of potential rapprochement between Maduro and the United States. The unexpected decision to release the political prisoners has sparked speculation about the motives behind it and the potential implications for the ongoing political situation in Venezuela.

The release of these prisoners has generated both relief and cautious optimism among their supporters, who have been advocating for their freedom for an extended period of time. It remains to be seen how this development will affect the wider political landscape in Venezuela and whether it will lead to further changes in the treatment of political prisoners in the country.

As further details about the release and its implications emerge, the international community will be closely monitoring the situation to understand the broader implications of this unexpected decision by the Chavista regime.

