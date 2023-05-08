Cheaper gasoline for motorcycles?

Gloria Camargo

The Colombian government is evaluating the implementation of a differential tariff to control the price of gasoline and diesel. The Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, has revealed that the Gasoline Price Stabilization Fund has faced challenges of underfunding and a depletion of its reserves, which has generated a disparity between the local and international price of gasoline.

Colombia is a producer of gasoline, with approximately 50% coming from local sources, which makes it pointless to set the price solely based on the international market. Therefore, differential tariffs are being evaluated that reflect the national production and the importation of fuels.

Minister Vélez has highlighted the importance of considering the needs of motorcycle owners, a significant sector in the country. The price of gasoline represents a considerable financial burden for motorcycle users, so it is expected that the measures adopted may result in a price reduction for this group of consumers.

In addition to seeking a balance in the price of gasoline, the Government is focusing on the targeting of subsidies and the control of fuel smuggling. Cases have been detected in which ships arrive in the country to supply themselves with subsidized gasoline and diesel, which goes against efforts to use the country’s resources efficiently.

These actions seek to ensure that the benefits reach those who really need them and avoid misuse of public resources. The technical committees set up to address this problem have been working on the analysis and evaluation of measures for a month.

It is expected that in the coming weeks a final decision will be made and the measures that will be implemented will be announced. The expectation is that these measures will reduce the financial burden for gasoline consumers, especially motorcycle owners.

The increase in the price of gasoline in Colombia, which currently averages $11,766 per gallon, has had a significant impact on the economy of Colombian households, since it has generated an increase in inflation. According to analysts, an increase of 1,000 pesos in gasoline prices generates a rise of 61 basis points in inflation: 29 basis points due to the direct effect of the higher prices paid by consumers for fuel and 32 due to indirect effects. of the impact of gasoline on the costs of production and distribution of agricultural and industrial products.