Today in Colombia a controversy is unleashed over the viral video of a child in Cartago who sold sweets and apparently performed very complete mathematical calculations.

In the video, the content creator ‘Andrés Arango Ofi’ is observed, asking him a question, where the boy answers it with all the decimals, as evidenced in the calculator, a fact that allowed him to be called “the calculator boy”.

The fully acted video aroused the interest of all netizens when they thought that it was possible that somewhere in the country there is a child with such an intellectual capacity working as a street vendor, apparently without any support from the family, the community and the government mainly.

What happened?

Unfortunately, child labor in Colombia is an increasingly evident problem, it was initially what was thought about this video, but this case came to be seen by the municipal authorities and another content creator, where they validated the child’s case. genius, they assured that the minor’s academic achievement is normal, that the dialogue he interpreted in the performance was fully learned and that both the mother and the child gave authorization for him to appear in the video acting out what they asked him to say.

The child protection authorities, which are the ICBF, also appear in the video, and of course the Secretary of Education, emphasizing that the child is enrolled in an educational institution, does not work and, of course, receives all legal support. In short, that the minor is not being violated any of his rights.

The Cartago authorities publicly demanded that the video be removed from social networks in order not to affect the integrity of the minor, whose image is clearly seen in the recording.

