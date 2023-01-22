BY: EL PILÓN REDACTION.

A song inspired by hats, typical character who has fun at the expense of others and who ends up being the soul of the parties, presents the vallenato singer Sergio ‘Checho’ Bula when launching this Friday, January 20 ‘Juancho Vagancia’.

A combination of Caribbean rhythms, tamboras, flauta de millo and accordionmake this one of the songs chosen to enjoy in the Carnivals of 2023.

in dialogue with THE PYLONthe artist mentioned that to choose the title of his new single he did an opinion poll with his friends, resulting in ‘Juancho Vagancia’.

“We did an opinion poll with several friends to find out what title we were going to give the song. There was ‘Gorrero de profesion’ and ‘Juancho Vagancia’, choosing the latter because he seemed more freshbut we can say that it bears both names because Juancho vagancia is a hat maker by profession”Bull said.

At the same time, he stated that with the recording of this musical piece Two dreams come true: that of the composer Efraín Jiménez, who longed for one of his compositions to come out of anonymity, and that of the singer, who for a long time wanted to be in charge of making that wish come true.

“Efraín Jiménez is my cousin and this is the first song recorded for him; he writes his songs for a long time and he had the dream of being recorded And thank God because we were the ones chosen to make this dream come true.”he added.

‘Juancho Vagancia’ was produced at Amilkar Guerra’s studios in Valledupar and it is the first of the list of releases that the vallenato artist plans to make in 2023. The musical theme is available on his YouTube channel and digital platforms.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

during his musical trajectory Checho Bula has released the hits ‘I am dreaming of you’, ‘Insuperable’, ‘When Friday arrives’ and the mosaic ‘She looks everything’, which he launched together with the artists Nico Pineda and José Darío Orozco.

It has been characterized as a versatile artistIn addition to dabbling in singing and composition, he starred in the series ‘El confessional’ alongside Daniella Mendoza and Braian V. Aburaad. The production was broadcast by Telecaribe.

On the other hand, he participated in the reality ‘Younger brother’ representing the department of Cesar, receiving a India Catalina Award for your participation.