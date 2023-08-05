Check it out with checklists – task management in Jira Cloud

Read this article in English.

If you are already working with Jira Cloud, you know how it works: Your employees and colleagues are busy creating tickets, providing them with deadlines or assigning them to specific sprints. Then these tickets are assigned to someone who starts working on the ticket, records the working time there, continuously updates the status and once everything is done, it is closed at the end. Of course, there may be variances here and there, but as a rule, this is the usual lifecycle of Jira tickets, project after project after project.

Although this process has now become established, that does not mean that it is optimal. Regardless of the issue type, whether it is a story, a task, bug, epic or subtask, there is often something else that could be described as “projects within a project”. You know that: It is often no longer just about tasks X, Y and Z, but suddenly also about X1, X1a, Y1, Y2, etc. And such constellations are difficult to describe in detail other than within a Jira ticket depict.

But these difficulties can soon be a thing of the past! With our free app didit – Checklists for Jira you can get the most out of your task management! didit brings an easy-to-use user interface, live synchronization and platform independence to your Jira Cloud.

Get better results with checklists

If a ticket says “Done”, everything is fine and the ticket is done – right? In the best case, yes, but it happens from time to time that different people set tickets to “Done” at different times and in different states. Sometimes someone just wants to finally close the ticket, although the final steps are still missing. And sometimes someone isn’t ready to close the ticket because they’d rather double and triple check everything again. In short: sometimes there are different opinions.

But it is important that your employees agree when a ticket is really considered closed. You can work out a so-called “Definition of Done” in the company or in the respective team. And instead of clarifying and communicating these individually each time, you can simply map the “definition of done” with didit – Checklists for Jira. This not only ensures more transparency and consistency in the company, but also reduces errors and improves the quality level. One look at the checklist is enough – and every team member knows which steps are necessary for a task to be considered completed.

In addition, you can not only benefit from checklists in Jira Cloud, but auch in Confluence Cloud. There is a separate app for the latter, of course also for iOS and Android.

Optimize your Jira Cloud

Okay, we’ve already talked about how Jira Cloud is a great tool for teams collaborating on projects and tasks of all kinds. But the tool does not protect against man-made errors or failed communication. An example: David works in quality assurance. He had accepted a ticket and declared that he had completed it – as he understood it from the ticket description. However, Sarah, his colleague and project manager, has her doubts. She realizes that there are still two loose ends to the assignment that David missed (and often overlooks in other assignments).

Such situations can quickly lead to conflicts – but by using didit you can prevent them. Because with a checklist in the ticket, Sarah can list all the necessary details of the tasks and check whether David really hasn’t overlooked anything.

For repetitive tasks, you can benefit from checklist templates that you can automatically embed in a new Jira ticket. Depending on the issue type, you can set different templates: the requirements and tasks in an epic are certainly different (and require a different checklist) than those within a task or story. Speaking of tasks: Use a checklist template that depicts the “definition of done”. Loose ends or overly free interpretations of what is really done are no longer an issue! In this GIF you can see the app in action:

That’s not all – didit can do even more

Sometimes it has to be quick – then you can simply copy the link to your checklist and send it via one of the messenger services you use. You also have the option of sharing your checklist via a QR code, either only to internal users or publicly. But there is more! The app offers a wide range of features, including:

Confluence-Makros: Easily embed existing checklists into Confluence pages and sync the status of specific checklists across pages and applications.

Create new checklists and fill them out in Jira: Use the built-in Jira ticket checklist to create a new checklist from a template or fill out existing checklists within a Jira task.

Create checklists in Confluence templates: Use the placeholder macro to create a new checklist instance whenever you use the corresponding template.

Jira Auto Assign Checklist: Automatically assign a specific checklist to an issue type in Jira Cloud.

Templates: Templates serve as templates for recurring, standardized checklists. Use them to always assign the most up-to-date and correct version of a checklist to the right people.

share yours Checkliste per QR-Code: Generate QR codes that can be scanned with any smartphone and used without registration.

Public checklists: Share checklists outside of the Atlassian Cloud using public links.

Mobile App: Use our free mobile app for iOS and Android to create new checklists or complete existing ones.

Always synced: Your checklists are always in sync, no matter where – from Confluence to Jira, our mobile app or our standalone web portal.

Allow external users to access your checklists: With our stand-alone portal, external users can register and use checklists, be assigned as template managers and thus manage checklists and templates without having to be an Atlassian user.

We work consistently on the existing functions and continuously integrate new ones. Are you still missing something or do you have an idea that we should definitely implement? Then we would be happy if you share your suggestion with us: checklists@seibert-media.net!

What are you waiting for?

Checklists can make life (and working with Jira) a lot easier for you and your employees – just install ours free app for Jira Cloud and or Confluence Cloud!

Are you still unsure whether your problem can really be solved with checklists? Then just make an agreement a personal demo contact us to talk about your needs (and find out if didit is the right solution)!

Additional information

Head clear for important things – thanks to checklists for Confluence and Jira Cloud

Check! How checklists can make life easier for you and your team

More discipline for teams and organizations: How checklists promote reliability and quality

What really costs time and money if your team doesn’t think about it? – The potential of good checklists (podcast)

Which checklist types teams use and what they expect from checklist tools (Spoiler: Atlassian integration)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

