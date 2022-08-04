Listen to the audio version of the article

An inspection was carried out on the construction site of the stage and the concert area of ​​the “Jova Beach” Party in Lido di Fermo on 3 August.

The control was carried out by the personnel of the territorial labor inspectorate of Ascoli Piceno together with the military of the Nil and the prevention service of the Asur of the Vasta 4 Area of ​​Fermo. This was announced in a press release by the National Labor Inspectorate.

During the inspection, according to the Inl note, 19 companies were checked, none of which have their registered office in the province.

There are 55 workers from whom brief information has been acquired. Of these, 17 – both Italian and foreign – were in black.

With regard to the 4 companies for which they operated, all belonging to the porterage sector, the Labor Inspectorate issued as many measures to suspend the activity, with immediate effect.

During the inspection, the Inspectorate informs, elements emerged to challenge 3 companies, operating in the lighting sector, for measures of illicit supply of manpower. With regard to security supervision, various critical issues have been identified, in relation to which the relative provisions will be issued.