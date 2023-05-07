Home » Checo Pérez achieves pole position and leads the Spanish-speaking class at the Miami GP
by admin
The Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez (Red Bull) will start first this Sunday, ahead of the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), in the Miami Grand Prix (USA), the fifth in the World Cup Formula One; that takes place in the circuit built around the Hard Rock Stadium in the aforementioned town in the state of Florida. Where a historic milestone took place: three Spanish-speakers will start from the top three positions on the grid in a premier class race.

‘Checo’, born 33 years ago in Guadalajara (Jalisco) signed his third pole position this Saturday since he started in F1 by dominating qualifying marked by the Monegasque accident Charles Leclercwhich interrupted it, with a red flag, with one minute and 36 seconds to go: before it was definitively suspended.

And now he will aim not only for his seventh victory in the honorary division of motorsport, but for the leadership of the World Championship, in which he is six points behind the leader, his Dutch teammate Max Verstappen (which totals 93): who Leclerc’s accident left out of place and, waiting for a new comeback, will start ninth this Sunday

That in Formula 1 more and more Spanish is spoken only escapes the most obtuse; but the resolution of the main timed one was really amazing. And Pérez will try that, for the first time in history, a Mexican lead the F1 World Cup. Starting from the first place on the grid, escorted by the Asturian double world champion -third in the championship, 33 points behind ‘Mad Max’- and the talented Madrid driver of the ‘Scuderia’, fifth, with 34 units.

