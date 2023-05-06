Date: 2023-05-06

Source: Fuxin News Network

“Ju Li Xin Breakthrough Revitalizes New Chapter” series of cultural activities and special theatrical performances staged brilliantly

Cheering for new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization

Concentrate on the new era, unite and forge ahead on a new journey. On the evening of May 5th, a special theatrical performance of the series of cultural activities of “Ju Li Xin Breakthrough, Revitalization and New Chapter” was held in the Municipal Workers’ Cultural Palace.

Hu Tao, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Fu Zhihong, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Zhang Ying, Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and more than a thousand people from all walks of life watched the performance.

The performance was sponsored by the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, the Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Radio, Film and Television, and the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions, and undertaken by the Municipal Public Cultural Service Center Mass Art Museum and the Municipal Song and Dance Theater. The performance is guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, conscientiously implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, uses culture to help comprehensively revitalize the new breakthrough three-year action, gathers forging forces for the city’s three years of hard work and three years of struggle, and blows the The marching horn creates an atmosphere and cheers for the overall victory of the “Fuxin Battlefield” in the “Liaoshen Battle” in the new era.

The performance kicked off with the sonorous melody of the dance “Encouraging Fuxin”, and then 15 programs were performed in various forms and brilliantly. Fuxin’s original songs such as “Honest Fuxin”, “Meeting in Fuxin” and “Waiting for You in Xihe” sang the confidence and determination of all walks of life to unite as one and gather together for three years of action; “”, Matouqin performance “Ten Thousand Horses Galloping”, dance “Jue” and other programs let the audience feel the power of forging ahead and demonstrate cultural self-confidence; The performance reached its climax. The performance also specially invited Xiaojun, the director of the radio drama “Looking for Brother Biao”, director of classic music broadcasting of Liaoning Radio and Television Station, Yifan, host of classic music broadcasting of Liaoning Radio and Television Station, and Yang Lina, a singer from Fuxin and associate professor of Shenyang Conservatory of Music, to sing songs.

The performance came to an end with the beautiful melody of the dance “Leadership”. The whole performance has outstanding regional characteristics, rich cultural connotations, and high artistic standards, which inspire the city’s cadres and masses to further enhance their cultural self-confidence, strengthen their confidence and determination in development, and work hard and move forward with courage.