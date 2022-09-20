Home News Chef Albert Carollo died, he was 42 years old
Chef Albert Carollo died, he was 42 years old

The Venetian chef Albert Carollo has died. He was 42 years old and was the owner of the restaurant “Al lago di Posina”. The man, who leaves behind his wife and two children, was found by some employees in the kitchen of his restaurant on the morning of 18 September.

The cause of death would be attributable to an illness, although apparently Carollo did not suffer from any particular health problems. Any hypothesis therefore remains open.

The place had recently won an award for the best restaurant in the area. Carollo had also recently opened an events agency. The carabinieri have opened an investigation.

