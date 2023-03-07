On Tuesday, March 7, in London and Lisbon, the first two quarter-finalists of the tournament were determined based on the results of the return matches of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League.

Champions League. 1/8 finals. Matches-answers

“Chelsea” (England) – “Borussia” (Dortmund, Germany) – 2:0.

Naked: Sterling (43), Havertz (53, from the penalty).

The first match was 0:1.

The start of the match in the capital of England had to be delayed for ten minutes, because the bus with the players of “Borussia” took too long to reach “Stamford Bridge” due to London traffic jams. When the match did start, the football players spent the first minutes in a thick fog, which gradually dissipated.

Despite the fact that it was “Chelsea”, whose starting line-up did not find a place for the Ukrainian Mykhailo Mudryk, it was necessary to recover after the defeat in the away game, the advantage – both territorially and in terms of moments – was held by Dortmund’s players. However, the rapid attacks of Graham Potter’s men also carried a threat. And if Havertz was unlucky (in one episode the ball hit the post after the German shot, and in another the goal was canceled due to offside), Sterling still managed to send the ball under the crossbar at the end of the half.

In the opening of the second half, the troubles for “Borussia” continued. The referee awarded a penalty to the guests after watching the video replay. Havertz approached the ball and hit the post, but the referee saw a violation by the players of the Dortmund team, who ran into the penalty area before the shot, and allowed the German legionnaire “Chelsea” to cross – the second attempt turned out to be effective, which allowed the Londoners for the first time in the calendar year score more than one goal in a match (and the “blues”, for a moment, have already played 12 matches in all tournaments in 2023).

Now the hosts are in a winning position. Graham Potter’s wards threw their main forces into the defense of their own goal (Mudryk spent the entire game on the bench) and succeeded in this, bringing the match to the final whistle with the required score – 2:0. Thus, “Borussia” did not win for the first time in 2023 (before that there were 10 victories in 10 matches) and was eliminated from the Champions League.

“Benfica” (Portugal) — “Bruges” (Belgium) — 5:1

Naked: Rafa Silva (38), Ramos (45+2, 57), Joao Mario (71, with a penalty), Neres (78) — Mayer (87).

The first match was 2:0.

“Benfica” did not leave “Bruges” any chance in the return match. Ukrainian Roman Yaremchuk, who started in the starting line-up, did not help the Belgian team, but was unable to score against his former team in 62 minutes spent on the field. In turn, Joao Mario became the first Benfica player since the legendary Eusebio to score in five consecutive Champions League (Champions Cup) matches.

We would like to add that in the other return matches of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League, the following will be played: “Bayern” – “PSG”, “Tottenham” – “Milan” (March 8), “Manchester City” – “Leipzig”, “Porto” – “Inter” (March 14), “Napoli” – “Eintracht”, ” Real” – “Liverpool” (March 15).

Earlier, “FACTS” reported where to watch live the first match of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League “Shakhtar” – “Feyenoord”.

Twitter photo of FC Borussia Dortmund

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram