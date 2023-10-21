Home » Chelsea draws against Arsenal in the London derby
News

Chelsea draws against Arsenal in the London derby

by admin

Mudryk scored a goal against Arsenal in the Premier League. Photo: Premier League

Chelsea They tied 2-2 on the hour mark against Arsenal on matchday 9 of the Premier League. The match was played on the morning of Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Cole Palmer opened the scoring for the locals and in the 48th minute, Mudryk scored the partial 2-0 for the ‘Blues’. Moisés Caicedo He was key in the recovery for the locals’ two goals.

In the second part, ‘Los Gunners’ They reacted and Declan Rice scored the injury time in the 77th minute. When the game ended, Leandro Trossard scored the tying goal for Arsenal.

With the tie Chelsea adds 12 points. While Arsenal is second with 21 points behind Manchester City. The ‘Gunners’ remain undefeated in the Premier League.

He Ecuadorian He played 90 minutes in the London derby, being key in recovering the ball for the home team’s goals. ‘Moi’ He was one of the best in the game.

