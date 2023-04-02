Chelsea Football Club announced, on Sunday, the dismissal of its coach, Graham Potter, less than seven months after he took over the job, succeeding German Thomas Tuchel.

Potter’s dismissal comes the day after the London team lost 0-2 at home to Aston Villa, which made it languishing in eleventh place in the Premier League standings.

“Chelsea announces that Graham Potter has left the club,” the club said in a statement, adding: “Graham has agreed to work with the club in order to facilitate and smooth the transition process.”

And the statement continued: “Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wishes him good luck for the future,” revealing that his Spanish assistant Bruno Saltor will take over the task of temporarily leading the team.

The 47-year-old took over the job in September, succeeding Tuchel, after spending three successful years with Brighton.

In contrast to his suffering in the domestic league, in which he has so far suffered 10 defeats with 8 draws in 28 matches, Chelsea managed to reach the quarter-finals in the Champions League competition, where he will meet Real Madrid, the defending champions, after 10 days in the first leg.

Potter seemed aware of the difficulty of his situation after losing Saturday to Aston Villa, saying: “I do not like to blame anyone, I must take responsibility.” When you lose at home, the emotions in the match make people feel disappointed, frustrated and angry.”

And the coach added: “In the position we are currently in in the league standings, no one is happy. I have to accept any criticism.”

In a joint statement, club owners Todd Boyle and Behdad Iqbali bid farewell to the coach, saying: “We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always acted with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed as a result of our arrival here.” Behind Bruno (Saltor) and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 matches left in the Premier League and the quarter-finals of the Champions League. We will make every effort and commitment in each of these matches so that we can finish the season on a high.”