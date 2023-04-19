Chelsea Real 0:2 – Champions League quarter-final second leg video reviews – April 19

On Tuesday, April 18, the return matches of the quarter-final stage of the Champions League were held in London and Naples. We will remind, in the first matches “Real” beat “Chelsea” at home (2:0), and “Milan” narrowly defeated “Napoli” (1:0).

Champions League. ¼ final. Matches-answers

“Chelsea” (England) – “Real” (Spain) – 0:2 (Rodrigo, 58, 80).

The first match was 0:2.

The report match became special for the captain of “Real” Karim Benzema, as it was the jubilee, the 150th, in the Champions League. According to this indicator, the winner of the “Golden Ball” is now inferior to only four footballers – Cristiano Ronaldo (183 matches), Iker Casillas (177), Lionel Messi (163) and Xavi (151).

The Frenchman failed to mark the round number of games in Europe’s most prestigious club tournament with a goal, but 22-year-old Brazilian Rodrigo did it for him, scoring a “double” in the second half and ending Chelsea’s hopes of salvation.

Let’s add that the Ukrainian Mykhailo Mudryk appeared on the field in the 67th minute from the bench (another compatriot of ours, Andriy Lunin, spent the entire match in the reserve of “Real”) and made several shots at the goal of the Madrid team, but to no avail.

“Napoli” (Italy) – “Milan” (Italy) – 1:1 (Osimkhen, 90+3 — Giroud, 43). In the 22nd minute, Giroud (Milan) missed a penalty, and in the 82nd, Kvaratzhelia (Napoli).

The first match was 0:1.

The night before the reported duel, the fans of “Napoli” decided to give the guests a warm welcome. Neapolitan fans spent almost the whole night near the hotel where the Milan delegation was staying, setting off fireworks, exploding firecrackers, including car alarms and loud songs, thereby trying to prevent the Rossoneri players from sleeping.

However, such “help” from fans turned out to be ineffective. AC Milan could have opened the scoring midway through the first half when Giroud missed a penalty, but the visitors got theirs before the break, with the age-old French forward making amends for his mistake by slotting home Rodrigo Leau’s cross.

In the second half, the Neapolitans, although they had a total advantage and did not allow the opponent to create anything, could not save the situation. Although they were close to it, Kvaratshelia missed a penalty in the 82nd minute, and Osimkhen’s goal in stoppage time only allowed Napoli to not concede in the “local battle”.

We will remind that in the other two return matches of the quarter-final stage on Wednesday, April 19, “Bavaria” will play “Manchester City” and “Inter” will play “Benfica”.

“FACTS” previously reported that Mudryk’s goal assist did not help “Chelsea” to avoid defeat against the Shakhtar ex-trainer’s team.

