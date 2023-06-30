Chelsea sign Jackson from Villarreal

London Chelsea have signed a new attacker after the departure of German international Kai Havertz. The English Premier League club announced the transfer of 22-year-old Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal FC.

According to media reports, Chelsea will pay around 35 million euros for the Senegalese World Cup participant. According to Chelsea, Jackson has signed an eight-year contract. Chelsea had previously signed French attacker Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for around 60 million euros. Havertz, on the other hand, was drawn to Arsenal, and Chelsea earned around 75 million euros for the offensive player.

