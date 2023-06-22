Chemes did not escape from a high fine for harsh practices. He finally had to pay her to the state, even though he continues to attack her

The fine of more than a million for the energy producer Chemes is one of the largest in the history of market supervision of the Slovak Antimonopoly Office.

The company resisted it for a long time, but after more than a year and a half, it still had to pay it.

She was overtaken by hard pressure on her biggest customer – the Nexis chemist.

The high fine is all the more unpleasant for the company because it has been in losses for a long time and is now also suffering due to high energy prices.

The Humen energy supplier and the operator of the Chemes industrial park there received a fine of almost 1.2 million euros from the antimonopoly office as early as autumn 2021. However, the penalty for the harsh approach towards its largest customer – the chemical company Nexis Fibers – has been reluctant to pay for a long time. He contested the first-instance decisions of the office, and filed lawsuits. Finally, in the middle of this month, he paid one of the highest fines in the history of the domestic antimonopoly office. He informs about it in a press release, but with the fact that he still considers the fine to be unfair and too high.

According to the company, the fine was calculated on the basis of incorrect methodology and incorrect input data, so it will continue to challenge it in the courts. Proceedings against the fine continue at the Regional Court in Bratislava.

Chemes also doesn’t like the fact that he wanted a yearly payment schedule from the office to pay the fine, but the office refused to give it to him. At the time of the energy crisis, when Chemes has to buy gas and electricity at higher prices than until recently, this is disproportionate on the part of the state authority, according to the Humen company.

Chemes had to pay the fine after what

You need at least a standard subscription to read.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

