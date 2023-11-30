CHEMICAL BROS. – Dal 25 settembre in streaming su OpenDDB

After participating in numerous festivals around the world “Chemical Bros.” by Massimiliano Mazzotta, arrives in streaming from 25 September 2023 on the platform dedicated to independent cinema OpenDDB. All content on the site is accessible through a free donation, which enables streaming viewing: this way has allowed the OpenDDB project to self-sustain and fully respect the work of the author of the work for 10 years.

The film “Chemical Bros.”, co-produced by Medicina Democratica with LIFE AFTER OIL and the support of the Sardinia Film Commission Foundation, is an all-round investigation into the serious damage caused by the fluoride supply chain, from Sardinia to Veneto and Gran Brittany. Among the awards were the “Environment and Society Award” at the 25th CinemAmbiente Festival in Turin and best documentary at the Rajasthan International Film Festival.

From the fluorite mines of Silius in Sardinia begins a journey that touches different territories, passing through Veneto and reaching the Peak District National Park in Derbyshire in Great Britain. Massimiliano Mazzotta brings to the screen the dramatic representation, through images and testimonies, of the path of fluorite from extraction to fluorinated polymers and PFAS to reveal how many risks it brings to our lives and the incalculable damage to our health.

It is never easy to understand the causes, to line up the effects, to understand responsibilities and perspectives: but it is increasingly urgent to try, in the face of the environmental and health disaster that is too often encountered throughout our lives. Mazzotta’s docufilm develops as a courageous investigation, with rigorous work, through the testimonies of the inhabitants, workers and experts, who recount the memory of environmental disasters caused by the industrial and mining activities of the past and still in existence, of the their impact on local populations who are unaware of everything, of the strategies adopted to protect the economic interests of a few to the detriment of the communities.

Thanks to the awareness and countless complaints, most populations are now more determined than ever not to hide the truth, to identify and prosecute those responsible, to demand the implementation of the necessary reclamations, to restore a possible future to devastated territories . An example among all is the condemnation in 2019 of Fluorsid SPA Macchiareddu-Cagliari to reclamation works amounting to 22 million euros, which have not yet been carried out. With this work, the human side of history emerges, which makes individual and collective suffering visible, which originates from Sardinia and reaches other parts of the world, which finds its way into our homes in the form of everyday objects.