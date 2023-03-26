The chemical table met at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy on 22 March, which is part of a series of sectoral meetings with the country’s social forces, after the tables on the car and fashion sectors and which precedes the one on pharmaceuticals convened for 29 March next. The meeting was attended by Minister Adolfo Urso, Deputy Minister Valentino Valentini and Undersecretary Massimo Bitonci and representatives of the Ministry for the Environment and Energy Security, local authorities, business associations and national and trade unions. At the center of today’s meeting are the main issues for businesses and workers in the sector.

“Chemistry”, observed the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, as he opened the meeting, “is assuming ever greater importance in the design of our country’s industrial policy. The contribution of this important sector is in fact essential to Made in Italy, because it transfers technological innovation to all user sectors, helps to fuel competitiveness and sustainability, defending and generating a significant number of jobs”.

In Italy there are over 2,800 companies in the chemical sector, with an added value of 56 billion euros and almost 280,000 employees, including related industries. Our country is the third European producer after Germany and France, with a share of 9.5%, and the twelfth in the world. Exports from the sector in 2021 amounted to 35.4 billion. More specifically, in Italy the chemical industry sees the balanced presence of three types: companies with foreign capital (39% of the value of production), medium-large Italian groups (27%) and SMEs (34%) which, however, occupy 58% of employees.