Chemnitz high school graduate conference “CHAT” puts Europe in focus | TUCcurrent

Pupils can discuss Europe at Chemnitz University of Technology from September 15th to 17th, 2023 and get to know the university and the city at the same time – registration deadline: August 31st, 2023

Graphics: Institute for European Studies and History

The Institute for European Studies and History of Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC) invites you to the Chemnitz High School Graduate Conference “CHAT” from September 15th to 17th, 2023. Under the motto “Europe-wide”, schoolchildren can gain insights into modern European research at the TUC through an extensive range of workshops. For example, you can discuss current crises in Europe with regard to their historical roots, the influence of history on our pop culture today and areas of tension in European civil society. At a “Karl Marx Rally”, the schoolchildren can already get an idea of ​​the European Capital of Culture 2025. Chemnitz students of European Studies and European History support socializing with a varied excursion and evening program.

Participation and catering during the conference are free of charge. Pupils who do not come from the Chemnitz region are offered two free nights in the centrally located youth hostel “eins”. Travel expenses cannot be covered. Registration is possible until August 31, 2023 via the conference homepage (www.mytuc.org/chat) possible.

Further information granted by Maj-Britt Krone, telephone 0371 531-33056, e-mail maj-britt.krone@phil.tu-chemnitz.de.

Mario Steinebach

28.07.2023

