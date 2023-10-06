Chemnitz: Memorial for those affected by the NSU is to be created

Chemnitz is the only place in Germany with a connection to the NSU that does not commemorate those affected by the terror network. The ASA-FF association wants to change that and has now presented a concept of how such a place of remembrance and remembrance could be designed. The starting point was a series of interviews conducted with relatives of the victims and survivors of the NSU complex. Their wishes and ideas shape the concept, especially since it is their personal stories and biographies that are to be told.

“A space must be created that remembers the survivors, the victims, and the injured. That represents the statements of these people. What they experienced, what they suffered,” demands Abdullah Özkan. He is a survivor of the NSU attack on Keupstrasse in Cologne. The victims must be represented and a joint work of art should be created to commemorate them, he emphasizes.

A Place against forgetting

The concept development is part of the “re:member the future” project by ASA-FF. On almost 160 pages, the authors have detailed how such a memorial site could be designed. What is not planned, and this was also a wish of those affected, is to erect some kind of memorial stone. Rather, they propose a central, publicly accessible location that invites discussion through its primarily artistic imagery.

Educational and placement opportunities are also important. According to Arlo Jung, one of the project team members who worked on the concept, there are also opportunities with “re:member the future,” for example. For example, with the so-called critical walks through the former Fritz Heckert area, where the NSU trio lived or went into hiding. In addition to the physical memorial, a digital memorial is also planned. Participation of the people of Chemnitz is very important in all phases of the project.

City is intended to implement plans in the Capital of Culture year 2025

With its concept, ASA-FF is specifically aimed at the city of Chemnitz and appeals to its responsibility to build a memorial to prevent forgetting in Chemnitz. At least the creation of the concept was supported by the city’s local action plan. The demands from ASA-FF are clearly formulated. An artistic competition for an NSU memorial and memorial site is being considered, which the city should advertise next year if possible. If the ASA-FF team had its way, construction would begin in the Capital of Culture year 2025. However, there is currently no word on the extent to which the city administration will actually take up all of these ideas.

NSU documentation center planned

Many questions about the NSU complex remain unanswered. The call for reappraisal, for example from civil society initiatives, artists, historians and, last but not least, those affected themselves, is now being met with an NSU documentation center.

It is not yet clear where it will ultimately be, but an interim documentation center is to be built in Chemnitz as part of the European Capital of Culture in 2025. Among other things, it is intended to serve as a platform to test in practice and, if necessary, further develop the aspects that were identified in a feasibility study published in 2023. ASA-FF is also involved in this concept development. But regardless of this, she argues, Chemnitz needs a place of remembrance and remembrance that focuses on those affected by the NSU complex.

