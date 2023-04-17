Chemnitz police are looking for witnesses: woman kicks a stroller

The Chemnitz police are looking for a woman who is said to have kicked a pram with a baby in the Bernsdorf district last Tuesday. As the Chemnitz police department announced on Sunday, the woman is said to have spoken to and insulted the 28-year-old mother of the four-month-old baby in a supermarket on Zschopauer Strasse. A little later she is said to have kicked the stroller in the parking lot in front of the supermarket without a word. The parents took the child to the hospital for observation.
The perpetrator was about 1.70 meters tall, had black hair and wore dark clothes, the mother told the police. Witnesses are being sought who observed what was happening in the supermarket or in the parking lot and who can provide information about the person described. The Chemnitz-Südwest police station takes tips on 0371 5263-0.