Chemnitz police are looking for witnesses: woman kicks a stroller

The Chemnitz police are looking for a woman who is said to have kicked a pram with a baby in the Bernsdorf district last Tuesday. As the Chemnitz police department announced on Sunday, the woman is said to have spoken to and insulted the 28-year-old mother of the four-month-old baby in a supermarket on Zschopauer Strasse. A little later she is said to have kicked the stroller in the parking lot in front of the supermarket without a word. The parents took the child to the hospital for observation.