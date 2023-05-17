Chemnitz University of Technology is involved in a new graduate school on metamaterials | TUCcurrent

TUC current

The German Research Foundation (DFG) has approved the Research Training Group (GRK) 2868 “D³ – Data-Driven Design of Resilient Metamaterials” at the TU Dresden – TU Chemnitz and TU Bergakademie Freiberg are involved

From October 2023, more than 20 young researchers from the Technical University of Dresden, the Technical University of Chemnitz and the TU Bergakademie Freiberg will develop digital methods for the exploration of new materials as part of the Research Training Group (GRK) 2868 “D³ – Data-Driven Design of Resilient Metamaterials”. The German Research Foundation (DFG) is funding D³ with around 6.5 million euros including a program fee for an initial period of five years. This was decided by the competent DFG grants committee in May 2023.

The young researchers are guided by an interdisciplinary team of experts from the fields of mechanics, materials science, mathematics, physics and computer science, who conduct research at the three participating Saxon universities. The spokesman for the research training group is Markus Kästner, Professor of Numerical and Experimental Solid Mechanics at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at the TU Dresden. Prof. Dr. Sibylle Gemming, owner of Professorship for Theoretical Physics of Quantum Mechanical Processes and Systemsheads the research work at Chemnitz University of Technology.

“The digital transformation of engineering and materials science offers huge potential for innovation. In D³ we qualify the ‘digital natives’ required to implement the transformation, who combine excellent specialist knowledge in classic specialist disciplines with skills from the areas of machine learning and data analysis. To this end, we are creating an international, innovative and collaborative research environment,” explains Kästner.

The research focuses on mechanical metamaterials that have internal geometric structures that lead to properties that differ significantly from the associated parent material. The design of the internal structure enables tailor-made, sometimes extraordinary properties for applications in the mobility, medical and energy sectors. The investigations planned in D³ aim at both the mechanical performance and the sustainability of the new materials. “The vision of D³ is to develop and apply a fully digital, data-driven approach to the design of metamaterials that can also be transferred to other material systems,” Kästner continues.

“To this end, the failure behavior of the materials is to be analyzed and the basic materials are to be optimized with regard to their sustainability through additional functionalization. With the help of additive manufacturing technologies, the material structures are created in a resource-saving manner and then adapted to the area of ​​application by subsequent surface treatment,” explains Gemming. The TU Chemnitz focuses in particular on the surface modification of the printed metallic workpieces. In computer-aided simulations, organic materials in particular are evaluated with regard to their stability and functionality as biocompatible, friction-reducing or corrosion-resistant coatings.

Further information grant Prof. Dr. Markus Kästner, Professorship for Numerical and Experimental Solid Mechanics at the TU Dresden, phone +49 (0)351 463-43065, email [email protected], as well as Prof. Dr. Sibylle Gemming, Professorship for Theoretical Physics of Quantum Mechanical Processes and Systems at Chemnitz University of Technology, phone +49 (0)371 531-33531, email [email protected].

Mario Steinebach

17.05.2023

