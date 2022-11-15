Yongzhou News Network (Lingling Financial Media Reporter Zhao Guisong) On November 13, Chen Ailin, the deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor who was stationed in Lingling to supervise and guide the epidemic prevention and control work, presided over the epidemic prevention and control work scheduling meeting. He emphasized that it is necessary to implement the 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work, efficiently coordinate the epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, scientifically and accurately do all the work of epidemic prevention and control, and win the battle of epidemic prevention and control as soon as possible. order to restore the normal life and production order, and take practical actions to promote the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Municipal leaders Shan Zhufei, He Enguang, Xiao Zhibin, and Qi Aishe, secretary-general of the municipal government, participated.

Chen Ailin pointed out that after the outbreak of the epidemic, the two levels of the city responded quickly, and all departments at all levels cooperated closely. The vast number of medical staff, grass-roots front-line staff and volunteers worked hard, and the general public consciously supported and cooperated to build a united anti-epidemic and shared time. It is a tough and strong fortress, and the prevention and control work is effective, orderly and effective. At present, the social surface has been cleared, more medical resources and human resources have been released, and various prevention and control work has been done more calmly when conditions are available. Lingling District must strengthen confidence and determination, fight a battle further, do a good job of efficient coordination, and strive to win this battle of epidemic prevention and control with the smallest scope, the shortest time and the lowest cost.

Chen Ailin emphasized that we must make persistent efforts to win the decisive battle. It is necessary to resolutely implement the 20 measures to optimize the epidemic prevention and control, strictly implement various prevention and control measures for risk areas, isolation places, and key groups, and eliminate “one size fits all” and “layers of overweight”. It is necessary to scientifically study and judge, implement precise policies, and advance in an orderly manner, so as to restore social production and living order as soon as possible, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. The fourth quarter is a sprint period and a decisive period for completing the annual goals. We must strengthen work coordination, decisively fight the fourth quarter, and win the whole year, and strive to achieve the best results.

Shan Zhufei demanded that we must adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, make up our minds, strengthen our confidence, and do our best and concentrate on winning the battle of epidemic prevention, control and annihilation. It is necessary to gradually resume normal production and life in accordance with the requirements of “strictly control what should be controlled, and orderly release when it should be released”, to ensure that epidemic prevention and control are strong and people’s livelihood is guaranteed. It is necessary to pay close attention to key groups and risk areas to implement various prevention and control measures, and effectively improve the scientificity and accuracy of epidemic prevention work. We must do a good job of ideological guidance, respond to the concerns of the masses, and further create a strong atmosphere of joint efforts to fight the epidemic.

