News from our newspaper On January 17, Chen Fang, the magistrate of Lingshi County, investigated and inspected market supply, road transportation, and epidemic prevention and control during the Spring Festival. Liu Binqi, deputy county magistrate, Wu Jian, director of the county government office, and heads of the county’s industry and information, transportation, health and health departments participated.

In Yimeiduo Supermarket, Chen Fang checked in detail and learned about the storage, prices and implementation of the food safety responsibility system for fresh fruits and vegetables and other daily necessities. He emphasized that relevant departments and enterprises should do their utmost to do a good job in market supply during the Spring Festival, insist on putting food quality and safety in the first place, carefully organize supply of goods, enrich market supply, ensure sufficient supply of goods, reliable quality, and excellent service, and ensure that the consumption needs of the masses are met . The fire department should strengthen the supervision and management of fire safety in key places such as commercial supermarkets, further clarify responsibilities, strengthen safety inspections, and comprehensively improve the level of fire safety.

At the comprehensive transportation hub station, Chen Fang and his entourage learned more about the deployment of vehicles and the number of passengers during the Spring Festival travel season, and carefully checked the implementation of routine inspections of operating buses. He pointed out that during the Spring Festival, there is a large flow of people, coupled with the recent unfavorable weather such as snowfall, the risk of passenger transport safety is relatively high. All relevant departments and comprehensive transportation hub stations must strictly implement the Spring Festival travel safety system, improve supporting service measures, release road warning information in a timely manner, strengthen real-time monitoring of vehicles, rationally dispatch personnel and vehicles, timely investigate and eliminate hidden dangers, and make every effort to ensure the safety of people traveling.

In the command and dispatch centers of Xinghe Water Supply Company, Hongchang Gas Company, and State Grid Lingshi Power Supply Company, Chen Fang had in-depth exchanges with the heads of the enterprises to learn more about the establishment, equipment operation, supply reserves, etc. of the enterprises. Chen Fang requested that the water supply company should strengthen water quality monitoring, do a good job in the supervision of all aspects of water treatment, and continuously improve the quality of drinking water, so as to effectively ensure the safety of water supply in urban areas and ensure that citizens have no worries about water use. Gas companies must make every effort to reserve gas sources to meet the gas demand of the masses, comprehensively investigate and rectify gas safety hazards, carry out extensive publicity on gas use safety, ensure the smooth operation of gas facilities, and resolutely prevent safety accidents. The power supply company should reasonably arrange the operation mode of the power grid according to the load situation of the county’s electricity consumption, do a good job on duty during the Spring Festival, strengthen the operation and maintenance of power supply equipment and comprehensive inspection of power supply lines, deal with hidden dangers in a timely manner, and ensure the safe operation of the power grid during the Spring Festival .

At the People’s Hospital of the County Medical Group, Chen Fang and his entourage learned more about the guarantee of medical treatment and drug supply during the Spring Festival. Chen Fang requested that we must accurately grasp the new situation and new tasks in the new stage of epidemic prevention and control, combine the actual situation of Lingshi County and the epidemic situation, put the treatment work in a more important position, and effectively shift the focus of medical resources to health care and severe disease prevention, and further optimize Adjust the allocation of medical and nursing forces, make every effort to improve the level of medical services, and fully protect the lives, health and safety of the people, especially the elderly, children, pregnant women and critically ill patients. At the same time, it is necessary to coordinate the deployment of medical resources, increase the procurement and storage of key drugs and other materials, to meet the treatment needs of critically ill patients and special groups to the greatest extent, and effectively meet the medical needs of the masses. (Zhao Qing)

