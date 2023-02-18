▲Chen Jian was “double-opened”.Network map

The website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervision Commission reported on February 17 that Chen Jian, the former secretary of the Dali Prefecture Party Committee in Yunnan Province, was expelled from the party and public office.

The National Supervisory Committee of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection pointed out that after investigation, Chen Jian had no party principles, was not loyal to the party, did not implement the inspection and rectification requirements, and resisted organizational review; Strictly governing the party’s main responsibility is not effective, leading to a bad team and corrupting the atmosphere, causing serious damage and adverse effects to the party organization; accepting gifts and cash in violation of regulations, illegally borrowing houses from other units and carrying out luxurious decorations for personal use; When conducting letters and inquiries, misrepresenting the problem to the organization, using public equipment for private use, and seeking benefits for others in the selection and appointment of cadres, seriously damaging the political ecology of the working area and unit; accepting gifts from subordinates, and using power to support the business activities of spouses and relatives Seeking profit; corrupt morality, engaging in power-sex and money-sex transactions; lack of strict family traditions, neglecting family members; engaging in power-money transactions, using the convenience of their positions to undertake projects, project arrangements, fund allocations, and job promotions for others , job adjustment, etc., illegally accepting other people’s property.

In addition, Chen Jian also violated the party’s political discipline, the spirit of the eight central regulations, organizational discipline, integrity discipline, and life discipline. It was not stopped after the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The circumstances are serious and of a bad nature, so they should be dealt with seriously.

In accordance with relevant regulations such as the Regulations on Disciplinary Sanctions of the Communist Party of China, the Supervision Law of the People’s Republic of China, and the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Governmental Sanctions for Public Officials, after studying at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Yunnan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and reporting to the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee for approval, it was decided to expel Chen Jian from the party Sanctions; the Yunnan Provincial Supervisory Committee will give him a sanction of expulsion from public office; confiscate his illegal income; transfer his suspected crimes to the procuratorate for review and prosecution in accordance with the law, and transfer the property involved.

According to online data, Chen Jian, Han nationality, was born in June 1961 in Kunming, Yunnan, a member of the Communist Party of China, with a bachelor’s degree, started working in August 1982, and joined the Communist Party of China in June 1988. From August 1982 to October 1997, he successively served as the deputy director of the engineering design department of Tianshengqiao Class I Hydropower Station of Kunming Survey and Design Institute, the deputy director of the water engineering department, the deputy director of the planning and operation department, and the vice president of Jinghong branch (department class). During this period, from May 1989 to September 1991, he served as the deputy head of science and technology in Luoping County, Yunnan Province (temporary post); from October 1997 to November 2001, he successively served as the deputy manager of the second investment department of Yunnan Development and Investment Co., Ltd. level), manager, manager of the investment department; from November 2001 to January 2017, he served as a member of the party group, deputy director, deputy secretary of the party group, and director of the Yunnan Provincial Water Resources Department; from January 2017 to April 2021, He serves as the secretary of the Dali State Party Committee; from April 2021 to the present, Chen Jian has served as a counselor to the Yunnan Provincial People’s Government.

On April 7, 2022, the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission notified that Chen Jian was subject to disciplinary review and supervisory investigation.

