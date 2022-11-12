Original title: Chen Jinhu presided over the city’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work conference

Completely, accurately and fully implements the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee to protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent possible

Changbao All Media News (Reporter Shu Quanqing) On the afternoon of November 11, after listening to the national video conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic and the provincial extension meeting, Chen Jinhu, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over a meeting on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in the city, asking the whole city to go up and down Effectively unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, fully, accurately and fully implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, and unswervingly adhere to the people first in accordance with the work requirements put forward by Wu Zhenglong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee. , Life comes first, unswervingly implement the general strategy of “foreign import, internal rebound”, unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, and uncompromisingly implement the “On Further Optimizing the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Measures Scientifically and Accurately” “Notice on good prevention and control work”, and make every effort to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control. Mayor Sheng Lei attended the meeting.

To earnestly improve the political standing. Fully understand that optimizing and adjusting prevention and control measures is not about relaxing prevention and control, let alone letting go and “flattening”, but adapting to the new situation of epidemic prevention and control and the new characteristics of the new coronavirus mutation. Improve the scientificity, precision, and effectiveness of prevention and control, protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent, minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development, and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with practical actions.

We must adhere to scientific and precise prevention and control. Fully implement the 20 measures issued by the State Council to optimize the prevention and control work, take more resolute and decisive measures to ensure that the impact of the epidemic is kept to a minimum, and concentrate efforts to minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. Protect the safety and health of the people with strict measures and work style.

We must resolutely block the importation of the epidemic. Resolutely grasp the first checkpoint of “foreign defense input”, adhere to the “character environment”, multi-disease defense, water, land and air defense, strictly implement the management measures for inbound personnel, and fully guard the “two stations, one terminal, one terminal”, Do a good job of “on-the-ground inspection” and push forward the prevention and control gate.

We must resolutely prevent the epidemic from rebounding. Effectively enhance the sense of responsibility of “reassuring at all times”, strictly implement prevention and control measures such as code scanning, temperature measurement, and wearing masks, and continue to carry out normalized and accurate epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to strictly implement the scanning site code mechanism, give full play to the role of the “urban immune perception platform”, strengthen multi-source monitoring, accurate source traceability, and closed-loop scheduling functions to achieve early detection, early warning, and early blocking.

We must resolutely fulfill the responsibility of prevention and control. Strictly and strictly enforce the “quartet of responsibilities” of territories, departments, units, and individuals, increase supervision and inspection, and make every effort to build a prevention and control community where everyone is responsible and responsible, and consolidate the epidemic prevention barrier.

We must resolutely coordinate economic and social development. The whole city must adhere to the principle of stability, seek progress while maintaining stability, efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, coordinate development and safety, strive for annual goals and tasks, do our best to achieve the best results, and stabilize the economy for the whole province. Make greater contributions to Changzhou.

The meeting is held by video. The responsible comrades of each group of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters attended the meeting at the main venue. Sub-venues will be set up in each municipality and Changzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone.