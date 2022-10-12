Recently, Chen Miner, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, put forward clear requirements for further research and scheduling of the current epidemic prevention and control work during the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. On October 12, the city’s epidemic prevention and control work teleconference was held to mobilize and redeploy the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures.

Li Mingqing, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, and relevant municipal leaders attended the meeting.

Chen Miner and Hu Henghua pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be successfully held, and it is very important and very important to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control. At present, the situation of epidemic prevention and control in our city is still severe and complicated, and the task of prevention and control is still arduous. All departments at all levels in the city must thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, take the current epidemic prevention and control work as a major political task, resolutely overcome paralysis, war weariness, fluke mentality, and relaxed mentality, and maintain ” “I can’t rest assured” sense of responsibility, adhere to dynamic clearing, adhere to fast control, take resolute and effective measures, strictly control the prevention and control work, firmly hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics, and are powerful and effective. Maintain social stability. It is necessary to tighten the responsibility for prevention and control, and strengthen the main responsibility of districts and counties. The main responsible comrades of the party and government must rely on the front command and daily dispatch, the leaders in charge must divide the troops, and the command system at all levels and special work classes must always remain active. The municipal level should strengthen overall planning and coordination to ensure the implementation of various prevention and control measures, and strictly hold accountability for the spread of the epidemic caused by ineffective prevention and control.

Chen Miner and Hu Henghua emphasized that it is necessary to quickly identify risk personnel, give full play to the synergistic effect of “three public (workers)”, use big data and other means and methods to carry out flow investigation and traceability, strengthen regional cooperation investigation information sharing, strengthen community investigation, and strive to find them in the shortest time. Control the close connection, sub-intensive connection and code assignment personnel, and effectively cut off the transmission chain. It is necessary to strictly implement the management and control measures, and in accordance with the principles of “enough scope and strict enough measures” and “first management and control, and then investigation”, scientifically and accurately delineate temporary management and control areas, reasonably divide high- and medium-risk areas, and hold risks firmly. It is necessary to strengthen isolation management, strengthen the health monitoring and nucleic acid testing of quarantined personnel, implement measures such as closed-loop management of staff and personal protection, and resolutely prevent spillovers from breaking the ring, strictly prevent cross-infection within the isolation point, and ensure the life of the isolated people. It is necessary to increase the intensity of nucleic acid testing, encrypt the frequency of testing, and ensure the normalization of nucleic acid testing for key groups to ensure early detection and quick disposal of the epidemic. It is necessary to strengthen the management of personnel returning to Chongqing in key areas, further strengthen the responsibility of “first station and first inquiry”, strictly implement the measures of sweeping, checking upon entering Chongqing, checking upon entering Chongqing, and reporting upon entering Chongqing, and conscientiously implement the prevention and control policies. Strengthen health monitoring and strictly prevent imported risks. It is necessary to continue to do a good job in social prevention and control, strengthen the management of schools, hospitals, pension institutions, supermarkets, scenic spots and other key places, strictly implement the code checking and verification requirements, strictly control the holding of large-scale gathering activities, ensure market supply and stable prices, and strictly prevent A secondary event occurs. It is necessary to continue to guide public opinion, release authoritative information in a timely and accurate manner, respond to social concerns, and guide the masses to take personal protection.

Li Mingqing pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, conscientiously implement the deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, follow the requirements of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, clearly understand the current severe situation of epidemic prevention and control, and deeply examine and reflect on existing problems. We should take epidemic prevention and control work as an important political task and a top priority at the moment, and do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in a scientific, precise, strict and practical manner, and resolutely guard the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics. All districts, counties and departments should tighten their responsibility chains, deal with the epidemic situation in their own districts, counties, and units quickly, and improve their ability to trace the source of the flow, nucleic acid testing, centralized isolation, medical treatment, and material security. Community inspections, key venue control, entry closed loop, personal protection customs, implement the first station, the first responsibility, the “Four Immediate Entry into Chongqing”, and the code verification in public places, do a solid job of normalized epidemic prevention and control, and strengthen epidemic prevention and control policy training , implement the normalized nucleic acid monitoring and regional nucleic acid screening of key groups, carry out “review” of the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures, efficiently coordinate economic and social development, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Responsible comrades from relevant municipal departments attended the meeting at the main venue. Sub-venues will be set up in all districts and counties, Liangjiang New District, Chongqing High-tech Zone, and Wansheng Economic Development Zone.