On November 9, the city’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work teleconference was held to analyze and study the epidemic prevention and control situation, and further deploy the city’s epidemic prevention and control work. Chen Miner, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, conscientiously implement the work deployment of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, and adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense import, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing” Unshakable, determined, seize the critical period, resolutely win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control, realize social zero as soon as possible, and spare no effort to protect people’s lives and health.

Hu Henghua, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, reported the recent epidemic prevention and control situation in our city and made work arrangements. Zhang Xuan, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and relevant city leaders attended the meeting. Li Mingqing, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, presided over the meeting.

In his speech, Chen Miner pointed out that the current situation of the epidemic in our city is very severe, and the prevention and control work is in the most strenuous, urgent and critical period. The whole city must fully understand the complexity, seriousness and arduousness of the current round of the epidemic in our city, take epidemic prevention and control as the top priority at present, continue to carry forward the tenacious style of continuous warfare, resolutely overcome paralysis, war weariness, luck, and relaxation, and insist on Strategy, firm confidence, stick to responsibilities, know what you know, have strategies in hand, and work effectively, resolutely fight and win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control, and take concrete actions to reassure the Party Central Committee and satisfy the people.

Chen Miner pointed out that the social aspect should reduce the spread and achieve zero as soon as possible. Further strengthen nucleic acid screening, improve the speed and efficiency of detection, and timely identify risk personnel. Improve the efficiency of “chasing the sun” and “looking for the sun”, adhere to the fast system, strengthen the promotion of special classes, achieve daily reporting and daily clearing, and resolutely cut off the transmission chain. Scientifically delineate control areas and strengthen management services, which must be both accurate and effective, and strictly prevent risk spillovers. Strengthen social management and control, continue to focus on the “five barriers”, focus on strengthening school prevention and control and hospital infection prevention and control, do a good job in the prevention and control of key places such as cultural tourism, commerce, and farmers’ markets, and implement prevention and control measures for government agencies, enterprises and institutions. Good liquidity and control aggregation. The “enclosed” places must be resolutely “drained”, strictly implement the regional closed management, speed up the screening and control of risk personnel, strictly regulate the management of isolation points, and strictly prevent cross-infection. Continue to strengthen emergency response capacity building. Do a good job of standardizing the construction of isolation sites, improve nucleic acid detection capabilities, give full play to the role of makeshift hospitals, and make various preparations to deal with large-scale epidemics.

Chen Miner emphasized that the epidemic prevention and control measures should fully consider the feelings of the masses, show concern and help for the masses, and win the understanding and support of the masses. It is necessary to safeguard the rights and interests of the masses, resolutely prevent simplification, one-size-fits-all, and resolutely prevent layer-by-layer overweighting, so that epidemic prevention is more vigorous and warm. It is necessary to care about the lives of the people, strengthen the guarantee of supply and stable prices of living materials, ensure the needs of the people for medical treatment, and maintain the normal production and living order. It is necessary to respond to the concerns of the masses, carefully listen to the voices and demands of the masses, strengthen psychological counseling, provide humanized services, and solve the practical problems reported by the masses attentively. It is necessary to do a good job of mass work, strengthen public opinion propaganda, guide the masses to participate in and cooperate with epidemic prevention and control, and further build a tight line of defense for mass prevention and mass governance.

Chen Miner emphasized that all departments at all levels in the city should maintain a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, effectively strengthen organizational leadership, comprehensively compact the “quartet of responsibilities”, be optimistic about their own door, manage their own people, and guard their own positions. The “top leaders” of the party and government at all levels must implement the responsibility of the first responsible person, focus on the work well, personally dispatch and command the front, and be the insider and understanding of the epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to firmly establish the idea of ​​​​a game of chess, strengthen overall coordination, strengthen urban linkage, departmental collaboration, and regional collaboration, and form a strong synergy to fight the epidemic together. Strict discipline and rules should be strengthened, supervision and inspection should be strengthened to ensure that all work is carried out in place. It is necessary to care about grass-roots cadres and front-line staff, and do a good job in safety protection and service guarantee.

Hu Henghua pointed out that controlling the epidemic is the last word, and serving the masses well is the hard task. It is necessary to strengthen the prevention and control of zoning and classification. The central city advocates not to leave unless it is necessary; the new main city advocates not to leave the area unless it is necessary, and in principle not to go to the central city; in principle, the northeast and southeast of Chongqing do not go to the central city. It is necessary to improve the efficiency of “chasing the sun” and “looking for the sun”, strengthen the strength, optimize the process, and achieve one district, one table, daily settlement and daily settlement, and dynamic sales. It is necessary to do a good job of isolation and transfer, strengthen the overall planning of isolation rooms, quickly and safely transfer isolation personnel, standardize the management of isolation points, strictly control home isolation, and strengthen humanistic care. It is necessary to scientifically, accurately and quickly delineate the control area. The demarcation speed must be fast, the demarcation scope must be accurate, and the control measures must be strict, so as to effectively control the epidemic situation and facilitate the production and life of the masses. Nucleic acid testing should be carried out with high frequency and efficiency, and nucleic acid testing should be organized in an orderly manner in accordance with the “normal + emergency” model to improve testing coverage and convenience. It is necessary to comprehensively strengthen social management and control. All epidemic-related areas and counties, especially central urban areas, should strengthen the management of personnel flow, suspend the operation of gathering activities and closed places such as chess and card rooms, dance halls, schools, hospitals, shopping malls, farmers markets, transportation stations, etc. Prevention and control measures should be strengthened in key places. It is necessary to coordinate the guidance of public opinion, proactively release authoritative information, respond to public concerns in a timely manner, manage and control public opinion well, and create a good atmosphere for jointly fighting the epidemic. It is necessary to further strengthen command and dispatch, the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters should strengthen work coordination and strengthen urban coordination, all districts and counties should be responsible for guarding the soil and take their own responsibilities, and the command system at all levels should strengthen the safety protection of front-line epidemic prevention personnel and build epidemic prevention and control. Tight line of defense.

