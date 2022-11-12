On November 11, the city’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work teleconference was held. Chen Miner, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the decisions and deployments of the CPC Central Committee, and follow the work requirements of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism video and telephone conference to implement further Twenty measures to optimize prevention and control work, maintain strategic focus, adhere to fast-paced control, scientific and precise control of epidemic prevention and control, achieve more focused goals and stronger measures, and go all out to win the battle of epidemic annihilation.

Yu Xuejun, head of the Chongqing Working Group of the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, Deputy Director of the National Health Commission, Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, Li Mingqing, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, and relevant municipal leaders attended.

Chen Miner pointed out that at present, the epidemic situation in our city is spreading in many places, and the prevention and control situation is extremely severe and complicated. The whole city must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, unswervingly adhere to the people first and life first, unswervingly implement the general strategy of “foreign import, internal rebound”, and unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing” , to efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with practical actions. It is necessary to fully understand that optimizing and adjusting prevention and control measures is not about relaxing prevention and control, let alone letting go and “laying flat”, but adhering to the established prevention and control strategies and guidelines to improve the scientific and precise nature of prevention and control. It is necessary to estimate the prevention and control situation to be more severe and complex, to further unify our thinking, make up our minds, and concentrate our efforts to fight the epidemic annihilation, protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

Chen Miner emphasized that the goal of the war of annihilation should be more focused and firm, conscientiously implement the requirements for timely detection, rapid disposal, and precise prevention and control, focus on social epidemic risks, and make every effort to stop the spread of the epidemic, and strive to achieve maximum at the least cost. control effect. It is necessary to make the prevention and control work in the central city more accurate and scientific, coordinate the city’s resources, scientifically delineate risk areas, conduct nucleic acid testing with high quality and quantity, continue to quickly chase the sun to find the sun, efficiently and safely carry out isolation and transportation, and strengthen medical treatment. Strictly implement classified management measures, reduce liquidity, strictly control aggregation, and resolutely prevent the spread of the epidemic. It is necessary to make the work of serving the masses more comprehensive and effective, do a good job in the storage of important people’s livelihood commodities, the market supply of daily necessities, logistics and distribution, and open up the “last meter” of distribution, effectively meet the needs of residents for treatment and medication, and do a good job of psychological counseling. work, and solve the practical difficulties of the masses with heart and soul. It is necessary to make various emergency guarantees more adequate and solid, adhere to the problem orientation, establish a bottom-line thinking, further strengthen overall planning, prepare sufficient human resources and materials for prevention and control, and continue to improve emergency capabilities such as nucleic acid testing, isolation and transportation, and medical treatment. level, and provide a solid guarantee for winning the battle to annihilate the epidemic.

Chen Min’er emphasized that the party committees and governments at all levels in the city must maintain a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, strictly implement the “four early” requirements, press down and compact the “four parties’ responsibilities”, and take measures for optimization and adjustment. Implement various prevention and control tasks. To clarify the division of responsibilities, the main leaders of the party and government must resolutely shoulder the responsibility of the “first responsible person”, personally dispatch, make careful arrangements, focus on the epidemic prevention and control work without distractions, and be responsible for guarding the soil and conscientiousness. It is necessary to give full play to the fighting fortresses of grass-roots party organizations and the vanguard and exemplary role of party members, fully devote themselves to the front line of the fight against the epidemic, take the lead in doing a good job in various tasks, stand the test and get exercise in the prevention and control of the epidemic, and let the party flag fly high on the front line of the fight against the epidemic. It is necessary to do a good job in policy publicity and interpretation, strengthen the guidance of the masses, build social consensus, and win the understanding and support of the general public for epidemic prevention and control, so as to further form a good atmosphere of united and united anti-epidemic.

Relevant members of the Chongqing Working Group of the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, and responsible comrades from relevant municipal departments attended the meeting at the main venue. Sub-venues will be set up in all districts and counties, Liangjiang New District, Chongqing High-tech Zone, and Wansheng Economic Development Zone.