On November 12, the city’s leading group for epidemic prevention and control held a meeting to listen to a report on the city’s current epidemic prevention and control work, and further deploy the city’s epidemic prevention and control work. Chen Miner, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and head of the Municipal Leading Group for Epidemic Prevention and Control, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

Yu Xuejun, head of the Chongqing Working Group of the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, Deputy Director of the National Health Commission, Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor, and Leader of the Leading Group, Li Mingqing, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, and Deputy Leader of the Leading Group , members of the leading group and relevant city leaders attended.

The meeting pointed out that the current epidemic situation in our city is still severe and complex, and the task of prevention and control is very arduous and arduous. All departments at all levels in the city should thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on epidemic prevention and control, fully, accurately and fully implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, and fully implement the twenty measures to further optimize the prevention and control work. Demonstrate the good results of studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with practical actions. We must strengthen our confidence, make up our minds, adhere to fast-tracking, coordinate the epidemic prevention and control in the whole market, focus on the prevention and control of central urban areas, strengthen coordinated operations, and achieve “point, line, and surface” coordination, regional coordination, and dynamic coordination of policies and measures. , to do everything possible to overcome all difficulties, to push for a clean-up of the society, and to spare no effort to protect people’s lives and health.

The meeting emphasized that the central urban area is the main battlefield for this round of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to continue to do a good job in social prevention and control, strictly implement classified management measures, manage traffic operations in an orderly manner, minimize the flow of people, control the gathering of people, and effectively block the transmission channels of the virus. It is necessary to continue to provide services for people’s life, strengthen overall planning, focus on market supply, improve distribution efficiency, meet people’s living needs, and effectively guarantee basic people’s livelihood services such as medical treatment. It is necessary to continue to improve nucleic acid screening capabilities, scientifically allocate resources, carry out high-quality and efficient nucleic acid testing, and ensure that no one is missed. It is necessary to continue to do a good job in the construction and reserve of isolation places, strengthen the coordination of the city’s scheduling, actively carry out the potential expansion of isolation places, increase the reserves of isolation places and makeshift hospitals with the fastest speed and best efforts, improve the efficiency of the use of isolation rooms, and increase the number of key risk personnel. Transport out faster. It is necessary to continue to optimize community management services, further understand the needs of the masses, strengthen daily service guarantees, and ensure that various prevention and control measures are implemented at the grassroots level and headcount, so that prevention and control are more accurate and services are warmer. It is necessary to continue to do a good job in news publicity and public opinion guidance, respond to social concerns in a timely manner, do a good job in in-depth interpretation of policies, strengthen positive publicity and reporting, and tell stories about the fight against the epidemic, so as to create a good atmosphere for winning the battle of epidemic annihilation.

The meeting emphasized that epidemic prevention and control is a test for party members and cadres at all levels to take responsibility, execute ability, and work style. All departments at all levels in the city should effectively strengthen organizational leadership, strengthen command and dispatch, and follow orders, and promote the implementation of epidemic prevention and control tasks. The prevention and control command system at all levels must maintain a wartime state, improve work efficiency, and ensure efficient operation, proper scheduling, and effective handling. The main responsible comrades of the party and government at all levels should not only shoulder their responsibilities and command the front, but also channel pressure, strengthen supervision and guidance, and fully mobilize the enthusiasm of all parties. We must continue to do a good job of caring and caring for front-line personnel in epidemic prevention. It is necessary to pay attention to inspecting and identifying cadres in winning the battle to annihilate the epidemic. The majority of party members and cadres, especially leading cadres, must undergo exercise and improve their skills in the big test. It is necessary to be strictly disciplined, resolutely put an end to formalism and bureaucracy, and resolutely prevent “overweighting” and “one size fits all”.

Relevant members of the Chongqing Working Group of the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, and responsible comrades from relevant municipal departments participated.