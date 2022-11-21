On November 20, a special report meeting on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in the city was held. Chen Miner, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and adhere to the ninth edition and implement the twenty-point , Strengthen confidence, grit your teeth, work together, face up to difficulties, make every effort to clear the society as soon as possible, and resolutely win the battle against the epidemic.

Hu Henghua, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, delivered a speech. Zhang Xuan, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and relevant city leaders attended. Li Mingqing, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, presided over the meeting.

At the meeting, the main comrades in charge of the party committees of some districts and counties in the central urban area, the main city new area, the northeast area of ​​Chongqing, and the southeast area of ​​Chongqing made speeches, reporting on the situation of epidemic prevention and control and the next key work.

The meeting pointed out that at present, the epidemic situation in the city is still severe and complicated, and the epidemic prevention and control work is in a critical and critical period. It is a clear request of the Party Central Committee to fight and win the war of annihilation of the epidemic, it is the eager expectation of the people of the city, and it is also determined by the current situation and tasks of prevention and control work. Persistence is victory, persistence is victory. The whole city must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, resolutely overcome problems such as insufficient understanding, insufficient preparation, and insufficient work, strengthen goal orientation, problem orientation, and result orientation, adhere to classified guidance, focus on precise policy implementation, and implement various tasks. Grasp the details in place, consolidate and expand the results of prevention and control, and promote the containment, reduction, and clearing of the social aspect as soon as possible. To tighten and consolidate the “quartet responsibilities”, all districts and counties must be brave to take responsibility and take the initiative, all departments must perform their duties and cooperate with each other, the main leaders must rely on the front to command and personally dispatch, and party members and cadres must sink to the front line and go deep into the grassroots. All industries and units must mobilize extensively and actively participate in it, so as to further gather the majestic force of joint efforts to tackle difficulties.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to focus on key and difficult points, and do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in a scientific and precise manner. It is necessary to further improve the efficiency of chasing the sun and turning the sun. Strengthen overall planning, strengthen information sharing, and linkage coordination to ensure that positive infections are found in a timely manner. Strengthen the transshipment organization, optimize the work process, ensure safe and efficient transshipment, and make sure that all transfers should be completed and the daily settlement will be completed. Accelerate the construction and commissioning of square cabin hospitals and improve the treatment capacity. It is necessary to further improve the management of close contacts. Strengthen classification guidance, strictly implement measures such as centralized isolation and home isolation, and strictly prevent cross-infection. Strictly standardize the management of isolation points, increase the supply of isolation places, strengthen service guarantees, and achieve fast entry, fast exit, and safe operation. It is necessary to further strengthen the management and control of high-risk areas. Adhere to the fast and thorough planning that should be done, and make dynamic adjustments to risk areas in an orderly manner. Strictly implement the management and control measures, implement the requirements of staying at home and door-to-door service, and strengthen the management of old communities and communities without property. Do a good job in the investigation and resolution of risks and hidden dangers, resolutely surround Laogan, and strictly prevent risks from spilling over. It is necessary to further do a good job in clearing the social aspects. Strengthen the management of non-high-risk areas, actively create “epidemic-free communities”, and strictly prevent the risk of community transmission. Strictly implement safety precautions for key groups such as prevention and control personnel, supply guarantee personnel, and the elderly, and focus on the prevention and control of key places such as schools, hospitals, farmers’ markets, shopping malls, supermarkets, and airport stations to strictly prevent clustered epidemics. Do a good job in preventing spillovers, continue to grasp the “five barriers” and strictly prevent imported risks. It is necessary to further enhance the ability of nucleic acid detection. Coordinate and make good use of the testing forces inside and outside the city and the third-party testing forces, fine-tune the links of collection, delivery, inspection, and reporting, improve the quality and efficiency of testing, and ensure that no household is registered and no one is missed.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the people-oriented principle, and do a good job in guaranteeing public services in an in-depth and meticulous manner. It is necessary to strengthen the guarantee of material supply, strengthen the production and supply of important livelihood commodities, ensure that the prices of people’s daily necessities are stable and sufficient, and ensure a stable supply of epidemic prevention materials; maintain smooth logistics and get through the “last meter” of distribution. It is necessary to actively serve the needs of the masses for medical treatment, unblock the green channels for emergency medical treatment, and do a good job in guaranteeing services for special groups such as the elderly, the weak, the sick, the disabled, and pregnant women. It is necessary to actively respond to and solve the reasonable demands of the masses, do a good job in ideological work, and strengthen psychological counseling. It is necessary to maintain the order of epidemic prevention in accordance with laws and regulations, properly handle conflicts and disputes related to the epidemic, and effectively maintain the overall social stability. It is necessary to strengthen the guidance of public opinion, release authoritative information in a timely manner, do a good job in policy publicity and interpretation, and create a good atmosphere for the anti-epidemic work.

The main comrades in charge of the party and government of each district and county, and the comrades in charge of the relevant departments of the city participated.