On November 27, the city’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work video conference was held to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on epidemic prevention and control work, earnestly implement the work requirements of Vice Premier Sun Chunlan during his research and guidance in Chongqing, and further study The key issues that need to be solved in the prevention and control of the current epidemic situation should be deployed and implemented for the city to win the battle against the epidemic.

Chen Miner, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Wang Hesheng, deputy director of the National Health Commission and director of the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention, and Yu Xuejun, head of the Chongqing Working Group of the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council and deputy director of the National Health Commission, delivered speeches. Hu Henghua, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor, Zhang Xuan, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, commander of the city’s epidemic prevention and control command, area coordinators and key district and county supervisors attended the meeting.

At the meeting, relevant comrades of the Chongqing Working Group of the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council discussed the key tasks of the prevention and control of infectious diseases, strengthening the analysis of the epidemic situation, the delineation and control of high-risk areas, strengthening the prevention and control of grassroots communities, and promoting “epidemic-free communities”” The establishment of “epidemic-free communities” and other key issues in Chongqing’s current epidemic prevention and control work have provided training guidance.

The meeting pointed out that the Party Central Committee attaches great importance to the prevention and control of the epidemic. General Secretary Xi Jinping has made important instructions on many occasions. At present, the epidemic situation in our city is still complicated and severe, and the prevention and control work must not relax in the slightest. To fight the battle of epidemic annihilation, the most important thing is to implement, and the most important thing is to be effective. The whole city must thoroughly implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, conscientiously implement the work requirements of Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, further strengthen the goal-oriented, problem-oriented, and result-oriented, and maintain “always rest assured” The sense of responsibility, improve the execution ability to implement everything in place, take more resolute and decisive measures to tackle difficulties, and realize the elimination of social problems in the shortest time, and the dryness of high-risk areas, so that the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be achieved. Safety.

The meeting emphasized that the epidemic does not wait for anyone. It is necessary to further enhance the sense of urgency and indomitable willpower, maintain a state of tenacious struggle, and overcome difficulties. It is necessary to improve the quality and efficiency of nucleic acid testing, strengthen the overall planning and allocation of testing resources, promote the optimization of the organization and seamless connection of collection, delivery, inspection, and reporting, and identify and control potential risks as soon as possible. It is necessary to speed up the transfer of positive personnel, pay attention to methods, do meticulous work, enter the cabin and be admitted to the hospital as quickly as possible, carry out traceability of flow traces efficiently, scientifically determine close contacts, and ensure that they should be transferred as much as possible and should be separated as much as possible. It is necessary to strictly control high-risk areas, implement the requirements of staying at home and door-to-door services, strictly prevent cross-infection and risk spillovers, and dynamically adjust risk areas in a timely manner to achieve quick planning, quick sealing, and quick release. It is necessary to strengthen the prevention and control of key personnel and key places, strictly monitor the health and safety protection of epidemic prevention personnel and supply personnel, strengthen the closed-loop management of colleges and universities, nursing homes, prisons and production enterprises, and take good care of the door and manage people. It is necessary to do a good job in the standardized management of isolation places and shelter hospitals, strictly implement the management system and prevention and control measures, ensure safe and efficient operation, and achieve fast entry and exit, and dynamic balance. It is necessary to further strengthen community management, enrich grassroots prevention and control efforts, actively carry out the establishment of “epidemic-free communities” and “epidemic-free communities”, consolidate and expand the results of prevention and control, and continuously enhance the sense of gain of the masses. It is necessary to continue to do a good job in guaranteeing public services, do a good job in ensuring the supply of living materials, and do a thorough and meticulous work on the masses’ ideological work, so that the masses can better understand, cooperate, and support epidemic prevention policies and measures. It is necessary to effectively maintain the harmony and stability of the overall social situation, strengthen positive publicity and guidance, maintain the order of epidemic prevention in accordance with laws and regulations, severely crack down on illegal and criminal activities, and create a good environment for epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to adhere to overall planning and command, strengthen precise scheduling, strengthen guidance and supervision, and strive to break through blockages and solve difficulties, so as to ensure that various prevention and control tasks are implemented and see actual results. Party committees at all levels should inspect and identify cadres on the front line of epidemic prevention and control, and encourage the majority of cadres to fulfill their original mission and demonstrate their responsibilities in the big exam.

Relevant comrades from the Chongqing Working Group of the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, and responsible comrades from relevant municipal departments attended the meeting at the main venue. All districts and counties, Liangjiang New District, Chongqing High-tech Zone, Wansheng Economic and Technological Development Zone, and the Municipal Health Commission set up branch venues.