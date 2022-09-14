On September 14, the city’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work teleconference was held to analyze and study the epidemic prevention and control situation, and further deploy the epidemic prevention and control work before and after the National Day holiday. Chen Miner, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, and in accordance with the deployment requirements of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism video and teleconference, always adhere to the people first and life first, strictly implement various prevention and control measures, and resolutely build Consolidate a strict line of defense for epidemic prevention and control, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Hu Henghua presided over the meeting. Zhang Xuan, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and relevant city leaders attended the meeting. Li Mingqing, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, reported the recent epidemic prevention and control work in our city.

Chen Miner pointed out in his speech that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control is still severe and complicated. The National Day is approaching, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, and the task of prevention and control is even more arduous. The whole city must further unify their thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, thoroughly implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, deeply understand the special importance of doing a good job in the current prevention and control work, and resolutely overcome paralyzing thoughts, fluke mentality, “deliberation” Peace of mind, strengthening bottom-line thinking, time management, and strict defense, to ensure that no large-scale epidemic occurs, to ensure that new epidemics are controlled as soon as possible, to ensure that imported epidemics are not transmitted to local personnel, and to fully protect the lives and health of the people. , to meet the party’s 20 victories with practical actions.

Chen Min’er pointed out that the key to implementing the general policy of “dynamic clearing” is to “make fast with speed”. It is necessary to respond quickly to the command, keep the command system at all levels active, implement a flat operation, and extinguish the epidemic with the fastest speed and the shortest time. It is necessary to delineate the control area quickly, and in accordance with the principle of “large enough scope and strict enough measures”, classify and implement control measures to strictly prevent the spillover and spread of risks. To achieve rapid monitoring and early warning, improve the accuracy of flow traceability, play the role of nucleic acid detection and early warning, and do our best to identify risk personnel. Make transshipment isolation faster, strengthen the closed-loop management of the whole process of transshipment, and ensure that the isolation should be as far as possible, the isolation should be fast, and the isolation should be strict. Make information push and news release faster, strengthen the security of information systems, release authoritative information in a timely manner, increase publicity and guidance, and actively respond to social concerns. In accordance with the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and the National Day holiday and the epidemic prevention and control work requirements, continue to do a good job in the implementation of prevention and control policies and measures. Strictly implement the policy of “check upon arrival”, strictly implement the responsibility system of “first station and first question”, implement sweeping, checking upon entering Chongqing, checking upon entering Chongqing, and reporting upon entering Chongqing, and strengthen the health management of personnel returning to Chongqing in key areas , and further do a good job of external defense input. Strictly implement the isolation control policy, pay close attention to the changes in the epidemic situation, grasp the relevant situation in a timely manner, and fully implement the prevention and control requirements such as centralized isolation, home observation, and “two inspections in three days”. Strictly implement the normalized nucleic acid testing policy, scientifically set up nucleic acid testing points, improve the level of convenient services, and improve the quality and efficiency of testing. It is necessary to strengthen the reserve of prevention and control resources and vigorously improve the emergency response capability. Efforts will be made to consolidate the foundation, make up for shortcomings, focus on actual combat, do a good job in training, and continuously enhance the ability to trace the source of circulation, nucleic acid testing, centralized isolation, medical treatment and material support, so as to be prepared.

Chen Min’er emphasized that all departments at all levels in the city must always maintain a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, compact the responsibilities of the four parties, and pay attention to the traffic entrance gate, the community inspection gate, the prevention and control gate of key places, the entry closed-loop gate, and the social personal protection gate. , to ensure that various prevention and control measures are put in place at every level. The main leaders of the party and government should personally dispatch and command from the front, and the leaders in charge should take their own responsibilities and divide their troops to guard, so that they are responsible for defending the soil and conscientiously defending the soil. All relevant departments should do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in their own industries, systems and fields, and strengthen the normalized prevention and control and emergency response of key institutions, places and locations. Party and government organs, social organizations, enterprises, institutions, and social organizations at all levels must guard their own doors, look after their own people, and fulfill their responsibilities. The general public should be the first responsible person for their own health, and actively support and cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control.

Chen Miner emphasized that the more critical the moment, the more the test of party members and cadres will be. Leading cadres at all levels in the city must fully implement the requirements of preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safety in development, efficiently coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, coordinating development and safety, strengthening organizational leadership, precise guidance, and work supervision, focusing on Do a good job in economic operation and scheduling, ensure the improvement of people’s livelihood, maintain social security and stability, unswervingly promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and strive to maintain a stable and healthy economic environment, a social environment of national security and public security, and a clean political environment. The Party Central Committee is reassured and the people are satisfied.

Responsible comrades from relevant municipal departments attended the meeting at the main venue. All districts and counties, Liangjiang New District, Chongqing High-tech Zone, Wansheng Economic Development Zone, Municipal Education Commission, Municipal Health Commission, Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission set up branch venues.