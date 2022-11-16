On November 15, the city’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work video conference was held. Chen Min’er, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on epidemic prevention and control, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, earnestly implement the work requirements of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism and further optimize the twenty-point prevention and control work Measures, deeply understand the seriousness of the city’s epidemic situation, work together with one heart and one mind, make persistent efforts, and win a decisive battle. With a firmer will and more effective actions, we will resolutely, powerfully and efficiently win the battle against the epidemic, and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with practical actions.

Yu Xuejun, leader of the Chongqing Working Group of the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council and deputy director of the National Health Commission, attended the meeting. Hu Henghua, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor, reported the recent situation of epidemic prevention and control and made work arrangements. Zhang Xuan, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and relevant city leaders attended. Li Mingqing, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, presided over the meeting.

Chen Min’er pointed out that recently, the whole city has united as one to fight the epidemic, and the prevention and control of the epidemic has achieved phased results. But we must be soberly aware that the city’s epidemic situation is still in a period of rapid development, the situation is very severe, and the task is extremely arduous. It is necessary to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, unswervingly adhere to the people’s supremacy and life supremacy, unswervingly implement the general strategy of “external defense import, internal defense rebound”, and unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing” , to protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. It is necessary to resolutely, powerfully and efficiently fight and win the battle against the epidemic, and optimize the layout and force arrangement of the area. The central urban area, the main city new area, the northeast area of ​​​​Chongqing, and the southeast area of ​​Chongqing are respectively supervised by municipal leaders, and key districts and counties are contacted by municipal leaders. Commitment to work, divide troops to guard, fight as hard as possible, and build a solid wall for epidemic prevention and control.

Chen Min’er emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen the coordinated prevention and control of the central urban area. Strengthen “point-line-area” coordination, regional coordination, and dynamic coordination of policies and measures to ensure smooth government orders, resource coordination, and information sharing, ensure that control areas are resolutely surrounded by Laogan, and strive to contain, reduce, and clear social areas as soon as possible. We must do a good job in the management and control of high-risk areas. Adhere to fast control, pay close attention to key links, comprehensively improve the efficiency of nucleic acid testing, efficiently carry out positive detection, ensure safe and orderly transfer, strictly implement isolation measures, scientifically and meticulously treat patients, and achieve rapid screening, rapid recovery, and fast recovery. Turn, fast interval, fast treatment. It is necessary to do a good job in social management in non-high-risk areas. Use the twenty measures to further optimize the prevention and control work, continuously improve the scientific nature and precision of prevention and control, strive to achieve better management, more effective measures, and more satisfaction of the masses, and resolutely prevent simplification, “layered Layer overweight”, “one size fits all” and other practices. We must do a good job in guaranteeing people’s daily life services. Strengthen scientific allocation, ensure sufficient market supply, unblock logistics channels, strengthen distribution capabilities, and get through the “last meter” of distribution. Attach great importance to and actively serve the needs of the masses for medical treatment, smooth the green channels for emergency medical treatment, and do a good job in guaranteeing services for special groups such as the elderly, the weak, the sick, the disabled, and pregnant women. To promote capacity building and resource reserves. Adhere to the overall planning of the city and the linkage of all parties to improve the ability of nucleic acid testing, give full play to the role of shelter hospitals, strengthen the reserve of isolation places, timely plug loopholes and make up for shortcomings, so as to be well aware and prepared.

Chen Min’er emphasized that it is necessary to improve the command system for epidemic prevention and control, adhere to the combination of centralization and division, and the integration of divisions, compact the “quartet responsibility”, implement flat management, make good use of modern methods, and enhance the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured” and ” Everything is in place” execution. To give full play to the role of organizations and forces at all levels, party members and cadres must play a leading and exemplary role, government officials must sink into the community, and further make good use of community workers, volunteers, industry authorities, industry associations, market entities, and various enterprises and institutions the power of. It is necessary to further do a good job in publicity and guidance and mass work, strengthen positive publicity, do a good job in policy interpretation, actively respond to the concerns of the masses, and solve the demands of the masses with heart and soul, so as to gather the powerful forces of unity and solidarity in the city. It is necessary to efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and do a solid job in all current tasks to prevent the epidemic, stabilize the economy, and ensure safe development, and reflect the good results of studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with practical actions .

Hu Henghua pointed out that it is necessary to effectively control the liquidity, resolutely fight the battle to wipe out the epidemic in the central urban area, curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible, and realize social zero as soon as possible. It is necessary to further improve the management of the social aspect, strictly control the entry and exit of the central urban area, and strengthen the management of key places. It is necessary to further improve the management and control of risk areas. High-risk areas should be delineated quickly, strict implementation of control measures, and door-to-door services. It is necessary to further do a good job in nucleic acid testing, do a good job in on-site organization, and increase the coverage of testing. It is necessary to further improve the isolation and transfer, strengthen the guarantee of isolation rooms and the standardized management of isolation places. It is necessary to further do a good job in medical treatment, and it is necessary to collect and treat the infected persons as much as possible. It is necessary to further improve service guarantee, put people’s livelihood guarantee in a prominent position, pay close attention to and care for groups with special difficulties, and ensure the closed-loop operation of key enterprises and key projects. It is necessary to further strengthen the coordination of forces, strengthen coordination and linkage, strengthen community prevention and control forces, and do a good job in the safety protection of front-line epidemic prevention personnel. It is necessary to further improve the prevention and control of the epidemic in districts and counties outside the central urban area, strictly implement the requirements of the “four mornings”, strictly prevent the spillover of the epidemic in the central urban area, and attach great importance to the prevention and control of the epidemic in rural areas. It is necessary to further do a good job in publicizing and guiding public opinion, actively release information, and create a strong atmosphere for the whole people to fight the epidemic.

Relevant members of the Chongqing Working Group of the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, and responsible comrades of relevant municipal departments attended the meeting at the main venue. Each district and county, Liangjiang New District, Chongqing High-tech Zone, and Wansheng Economic and Technological Development Zone will set up branch venues.