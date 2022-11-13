On November 13, Chen Miner, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over a special meeting to schedule and deploy the city’s epidemic prevention and control work.

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee Li Mingqing, and relevant municipal leaders attended.

The meeting pointed out that at present, the epidemic situation in our city is still developing rapidly, the epidemic situation is extremely severe, and prevention and control are unprecedentedly difficult. The whole city must thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on epidemic prevention and control, fully, accurately and fully implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, implement the 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work, strengthen confidence and maintain determination, Focus on winning the battle to annihilate the epidemic in the central city, work together to overcome difficulties, curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible, protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. It is necessary to do a better job of coordinated prevention and control in the central urban area, establish a game of chess thinking, reduce the flow of people, strictly control the gathering of people, make the society more effectively calm down, let the prevention and control forces move more efficiently, and implement various measures accurately and efficiently. Prevention and control measures, completely block the transmission channels of the virus, and resolutely win the tough battle of the epidemic annihilation war.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to do a better job of serving and guaranteeing the masses. Put people’s livelihood security in a prominent position, dynamically grasp the needs of the masses, improve services with heart and emotion, do a good job in the transportation and storage of daily life and epidemic prevention materials, ensure necessary liquidity, smooth green channels, and open up the “last meter” of distribution. , to ensure that residents’ daily necessities are guaranteed to the gate of the community, and to effectively meet the needs of the masses for timely medical treatment and emergency going out. Strictly implement community prevention and control, strengthen work guidance, life care and safety protection for community cadres, extensively mobilize community personnel to participate in epidemic prevention work and service guarantees, make good use of the basic data of demand-side surveys of various groups in the community, and do accurate and effective measures. Do a good job in serving residents in the jurisdiction, and continuously improve the level of community management services. Strengthen the overall planning of grassroots forces, scientifically deploy human and material resources, establish a responsibility system for leading cadres to guarantee guarantees, and promote government officials, enterprises, and institutions to go to the front line to participate in prevention and control work, and make good use of grid personnel, building managers, property management personnel, volunteers, and social media. We will work together to do a good job in community prevention and control and mass services. Efforts will be made to maintain social security and stability, do a good job in the security prevention work in the control area, strengthen the prevention and control of social security, thoroughly and meticulously do a good job in the ideological work and education and guidance of the masses, and deal with and resolve conflicts and disputes in a timely manner.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to do a more solid job of transfer and admission. Nucleic acid screening should be carried out with high quality and efficiency, all tests should be carried out, and cross-infection should be resolutely prevented during the testing process. Continue to quickly chase the sun to find the sun, shorten the time of chasing the sun and search for the sun, remove all the risk personnel, and never allow the epidemic to spread back and forth. Do a good job of transfer work in a safe and orderly manner, transfer key risk personnel out faster, and ensure that all transfers should be transferred and all receivables should be collected. Do a good job in the construction and storage of makeshift hospitals and isolation sites, coordinate and mobilize isolation resources across the city, further tap potential and expand capacity, speed up the construction and operation of makeshift hospitals, improve the efficiency of isolation rooms, and effectively meet the isolation needs of people at risk of the epidemic. Adhere to classified policies and precise treatment, and make every effort to protect the life safety and physical health of patients. We must do a better job of guiding public opinion. Further do a good job in publicizing and interpreting policies, release epidemic-related information in a timely manner, actively respond to social concerns, vividly report advanced models emerging from the front line of anti-epidemic, guide the masses to implement prevention and control regulations, implement prevention and control measures, actively cooperate and support the overall situation of prevention and control work, and unite Strong positive energy to fight the epidemic.

Responsible comrades from relevant municipal departments participated.