Chen Wei emphasized at the mobilization and deployment meeting of the third round of inspection work of the Ninth Municipal Party Committee: Carry out the third round of inspection work of the Ninth Municipal Party Committee and strive to answer the “political answer sheet” of inspection work



Yesterday afternoon, the mobilization and deployment meeting for the third round of inspection work of the Ninth Municipal Party Committee was held. Chen Wei, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting and gave a mobilization speech, emphasizing the need to adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously implement the decisions and deployments of the Central Committee, the Provincial Party Committee, and the Municipal Party Committee, and carry out solid work. The third round of inspection work of the Ninth Municipal Party Committee provides a strong guarantee for our city to build an important central city in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration and strive to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization Jiaxing. City leaders Shuai Xielang, Zhang Jiantong, Yan Hairong, Qi Li and others attended the meeting.

Chen Wei pointed out that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is the year to accelerate the city’s construction of an important central city in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration. It is particularly critical and important to carry out inspection work. We must seize the opportunity to comprehensively strengthen the organization and implementation of the inspection work of the Municipal Party Committee, and strive to achieve new results in the inspection work.

Chen Wei pointed out that inspections are a strategic measure to deepen self-revolution, a concrete action to achieve “two maintenances”, a valuable opportunity to improve work, and a practical need to practice the heart of the people. Party members and cadres beside the red boat must always maintain the spirit of self-revolution, further improve their ideological understanding of inspection work, and effectively enhance their sense of mission, responsibility, and urgency.

Chen Wei emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to high quality and high standards, and thoroughly organize and implement the third round of inspections by the Municipal Party Committee. It is necessary to lengthen the board and make up for the weak board, improve the level of accurate problem discovery and the quality and effectiveness of accurate supervision of “top leaders”, and further strengthen precise supervision. It is necessary to strengthen overall planning and re-linkage, keep an eye on key areas, strengthen the linkage between cities and counties, and further leverage the advantages of the system. It is necessary to grasp cooperation and promote integration, promote the efficient development of inspection work, do a good job in the “second half of the article” of inspection and rectification, and further gather supervision and joint efforts. It is necessary to tighten and consolidate the responsibilities of all parties, and strive to answer the “political answer sheet” of inspection work.

It is reported that after the research and decision of the Municipal Party Committee, the third round of inspections of the Ninth Municipal Party Committee will inspect the Party Group of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the Party Group of the Municipal Sports Bureau, the Party Group of the Municipal Affairs Data Office, the Party Group of the Municipal Disabled Persons’ Federation, the Party Group of the Municipal Provident Fund Center, and the Party Committee of Jiacheng Group. Departments (units) carry out routine inspections, and carry out inspections on 4 units including the Party Committee of Wangjiangjing Town, Xiuzhou District, the Party Committee of Wangdian Town, Xiuzhou District, the Tongxiang Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision, and the Tongxiang Municipal Party Committee Organization Department. At the same time, organize county (city) , District) “grind-grinding” cross-inspection.