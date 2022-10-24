Chen Wei went to Pinghu to command and dispatch the epidemic prevention and control work: go all out to fight the overall battle of epidemic prevention and control



Yesterday, Chen Wei, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, went to Pinghu to direct and dispatch the epidemic prevention and control work. He emphasized that the situation of this epidemic is severe and complex, and we must attach great importance to it ideologically, resolutely put an end to luck, take effective measures, strictly implement it, and go all out to fight the overall battle of epidemic prevention and control. City leaders Zhu Miao, Qi Li and Ye Zhonghua participated.

At the Pinghu Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, Chen Wei presided over a meeting and listened to relevant reports. He pointed out that the outbreak of the epidemic has a wide range of social impacts and many uncertain factors. It is necessary to quickly enter a fighting state, resolutely overcome the mentality of fluke, do not be paralyzed, not tired of fighting, and do not relax, and consider the worst, comprehensive analysis, and comprehensive consideration. All risk points on the virus transmission chain to block the spread of the epidemic as quickly as possible.

Chen Wei emphasized that it is necessary to take the most powerful measures in a timely manner, implement the “five fast” cycle mechanism, and fight the overall battle of epidemic prevention and control. Epidemiological traceability should be done due diligence, nucleic acid testing should be done without leakage, and social control should ensure complete “quietness”. It is necessary to do a good job in the “three sentiments” of the epidemic, public opinion, and social sentiment, and guide the masses to consciously abide by the regulations on epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to respond to the concerns of the masses and enterprises in a timely manner, ensure the supply of materials in the temporary closure and control areas, do a good job in ensuring the smooth supply of enterprises, and effectively coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.

Chen Wei emphasized that it is necessary to draw inferences from one case to another, comprehensively strengthen the management and control of public places, especially key places with high personnel mobility, strictly implement the “place code” scanning code inspection work, improve risk identification capabilities, and ensure full coverage and no omissions. It is necessary to pay close attention to the situation in the surrounding areas and earnestly guard the “big, medium and small doors”. It is necessary to strengthen the linkage between cities and counties and regional coordination, and go all out to do a solid job in handling the epidemic.