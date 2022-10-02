Chen Wei went to Tongxiang City to command and dispatch the epidemic prevention and control work: fast, strict and fast



The epidemic is an order, and prevention and control is a responsibility. Last night, Chen Wei, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, went to Tongxiang City Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters to analyze and judge the current epidemic situation, and direct and dispatch related disposal work. He emphasized that it is necessary to fully recognize the severity and complexity of the sudden outbreak, attach great importance to it in thought, and implement it quickly in action, firmly grasp the “seven major mechanisms” and “five fast cycles”, make fast control with speed, and be strict and strict. , make a quick decision, strictly prevent the spread of the epidemic, and race against time to win the battle of epidemic prevention and control. Qi Li, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Deputy Mayor, attended the meeting.

After listening to the relevant situation report, Chen Wei said that Tongxiang City’s actions were strong, the formation was quick, and the mental state of cadres at all levels was good, which was worthy of recognition. He pointed out that the recent outbreak of the epidemic in many places in our city reflects the great uncertainty in the spread of the virus, and we must attach great importance to it and increase our vigilance to prevent paralysis of thoughts and flukes.

Chen Wei emphasized that the traceability of flow regulation should be faster and more efficient, increase flow regulation personnel, expand the research and judgment team, and use powerful force to realize fast locking, fast isolation, fast sampling, and fast results of close contact and sub-close contact personnel, so as to ensure that the chain is clear and the scene is clear. And personnel are fully covered, no omissions. Nucleic acid testing should be more standardized and orderly, further expand the scope, encrypt the frequency, and speed up the operation, and carry out the “sweeping and knocking on the door” action to ensure that no one is missed or left behind. , delivery, inspection, and reporting” all links are seamlessly connected, and the results can be obtained as soon as possible. Transit isolation must be counted against every second, strengthen overall planning, optimize grouping, and ensure that close, sub-close and key personnel should be separated and separated quickly. The management and control of key areas, key personnel and the society should be comprehensively strengthened, measures such as regional closure and control and hard control at home should be rigidly implemented, and normalization requirements such as scanning code scanning should be strictly implemented, and people should be strictly prevented from gathering. firmly in place. It is necessary to do a good job of “connecting the three emotions”, release authoritative information in a timely manner, respond to social concerns, give full play to the strength of grid management and grass-roots governance, guide the masses to actively participate and cooperate fully, and build an iron wall for epidemic prevention and control.

Chen Wei emphasized that Tongxiang City must quickly enter a wartime state, compress the responsibility for epidemic prevention and control, implement various work tasks in detail, improve closed-loop mechanisms such as command and dispatch, and assign feedback, and effectively outperform the spread of the epidemic with excellent management and control capabilities. force. It is necessary to further improve the integrated and flat command system of cities and counties, strengthen the coordination and linkage of cities and counties, improve the ability of overall planning and dispatch, and quickly form a strong joint force for epidemic prevention and control in the city.