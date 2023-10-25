Home » Chen Yiqin Elected as Chairperson of 13th All-China Women’s Federation
Chen Yiqin Elected as Chairperson of 13th All-China Women’s Federation

Chen Yiqin Elected Chairman of the All-China Women's Federation

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 25th: On the afternoon of October 25th, the 13th Executive Committee of the All-China Women’s Federation held its first meeting to elect the chairman, vice-chairman, and standing committee members of the 13th All-China Women’s Federation. Chen Yiqin was elected chairman of the All-China Women’s Federation.

The meeting, conducted through secret ballot, provided an opportunity for delegates to vote for the leadership positions within the organization. Among the 14 comrades elected as vice presidents of the All-China Women’s Committee were Huang Xiaowei, Sangding Dorjepam Deqing Quzhen, Zhang Xiaolan, Ge Xiaoyan, Yu Yanhong, Xu Xiaolan, Ma Lu, Lin Yi, Feng Ling, Zhang Dongmei, Chen Hualan, Meng Man, Zhang Guimei, and Wang Yaping. Additionally, 40 comrades, including Ma Lijian, were elected as standing committee members of the All-China Women’s Federation.

Following the election of the committee members, the first meeting of the 13th Standing Committee of the All-China Women’s Federation transpired. At this gathering, Huang Xiaowei was selected as the first secretary of the All-China Women’s Federation Secretariat. Zhang Xiaolan, Lin Yi, Feng Ling, Zhang Dongmei, Ma Lijian, Song Li, and Na Yan Fang were appointed as secretaries of the Secretariat of the All-China Women’s Federation.

The All-China Women’s Federation plays a crucial role in promoting gender equality and safeguarding women’s rights in China. The newly elected committee members are expected to contribute to the further advancement of women’s rights and ensure their active participation in various sectors of society.

